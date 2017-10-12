Letters to the Editor (Oct. 12): Gun laws, endorsements, national anthem

Military view of anthem protests
I served during Desert Storm in 1991 and in Operation Enduring Freedom, receiving the Afghanistan campaign medal in 2010. My father was active duty in the Air Force from 1957 to 1977, faithfully serving through Vietnam. My family has served this country in the military in every confrontation since the revolutionary war, with family on both sides of the Civil War.
Along with the men I have served with, I believe we serve pursuant to our oath to protect the U.S. Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. The Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression. People who decide to kneel or sit during the playing of the national anthem are exercising their rights as Americans to observe and honor the national anthem as they see fit. This right was guaranteed us by the founding fathers and paid for with the sacrifice with my family’s blood and the blood of many other families.
To say that people exercising their right during the national anthem dishonors the sacrifice of our military is ridiculous. In 1990, Justice Scalia voted against a federal law that banned flag burning. Justice Scalia said he is not king. President Trump is not king.
Garth Adams, Wichita
Kinard for City Council District 1
Entrepreneur. Small business owner and advocate. Public school advocate. Community volunteer. Lifelong Wichitan. Experienced.
These are attributes of Mike Kinard, who’s running for City Council. I have watched him build a successful small business, work tirelessly to help other small businesses organize and obtain operating capital, become a mentor to countless young people, and become a strong advocate for public education as a member of the Wichita Board of Education. In the latter he served as president and presided over the development of the largest government budget in our community.
Mike’s history in our community shows that he knows business and government. He will work collaboratively with stakeholders to facilitate improvements, and grow opportunities, for all. His campaign endorsement by the Wichita Fraternal Order of Police indicates the confidence that the public safety community has in Mike’s ability to lead.
Now is the time for an experienced leader to take the baton in District 1 to help make improvements in the Dunbar and College Hill entertainment and business neighborhoods — improvements that will provide job opportunities.
I can think of very few individuals with the list of attributes mentioned above, and only one is running for City Council District 1: Mike Kinard.
Darren Muci, Wichita
Hedrick for school board District 2
I am writing to endorse Julie Hedrick for Wichita Board of Education. Over my 34-year career, I worked with Julie at the School Service Center in the Facilities division. In my three years before retirement, I was service employees union representative for the Service Center and Julie was facilities director.
We worked together on building concerns and many confidential personnel issues. I personally experienced Julie doing more for SSC staff and employees than any other division director. I also experienced the culture change she worked in the building, a culture of empowerment and trust of employees. Her motto was “Commitment to a cause, not power and control.”
Julie oversaw 15 years of bond issue work. She worked one on one with teachers, principals and staff to meet the needs of students (within budgetary restraints) and achieve the best environments for learning. She was directly responsible for safe rooms in every school and initiated the design of safe entry into offices.
Julie is a positive person, but also a realist about needed changes. She knows how to work within a large urban system to get things done. She is the best choice for District 2.
Ernie Hunt, Wichita
Put gun burden on buyers
I am a life member of the NRA and have been since my early days in the military. I’m 84 now. I am with the NRA when it rants against gun registration, but we do need background checks.
The NRA claims it would add to the financial burden of gun dealers. Put the burden on the buyer and all the dealer would need to do is provide the necessary forms: a statement from his/her doctor, a statement from his/her workplace, a statement from two neighbors, plus a week waiting period.
Don’t start yelling. If dove season opens tomorrow and you need a shotgun the day before, that’s poor planning and you just don’t need to go. I don’t have the false hope that this will stop all killings, but if it saves one life, it’s done it’s job.
David Wessel, Wichita
Update gun laws
Why do so many good, decent people have to die because of an amendment passed over 200 years ago, when it took about four minutes to reload one potential life-ending bullet into a musket?
Our gun laws are insane. They have not kept up with modern firearms technology. God have mercy on us.
Thomas Levinski, Wichita
