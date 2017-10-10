Letters to the Editor (Oct. 10): Gun problem, Julie Hedrick, Special Olympians

Example of gun problem
The front-page headline in Saturday’s Eagle (“ ‘I just killed a guy … I lost it,’ affadavit says”) was a perfect example of the major drawback in allowing virtually everyone to walk around with a firearm.
At one time or another, most of us have used the phrase “I just lost it” to cover a situation where our anger or frustration got the better or us, but most of us also recognize that following our “losing it,” we regained control of ourselves and returned to what we all usually call “sanity.”
Have we actually gained something by making it more and more possible, during those rare moments when we “lose it,” to extend the moment by pulling out our firearm and emptying our rage through that means into another human being? And how, other than making sure that the gun owner and the gun are separated from one another during those moments, do we carry on what we used to call a civilized society?
Philip Schneider, Wichita
Hedrick for school board in District 2
Julie Hedrick would be an outstanding Wichita school board member. During most of my life, including time as a former principal and assistant superintendent in the district, I've known Julie as a friend, church member, and work colleague.
I know through her actions that her heart and mind are aligned to a firm commitment to love and justice. Julie knows the kids belong to the parents and that the schools belong to the taxpayers. She is a great team player and one of the smartest people I know. She understands the value of each dollar, treasures diversity, and possesses a loving and tender heart.
I urge all Wichita school district voters to elect Julie Hedrick on Nov. 7.
Ralph Teran,
Kansas City, Mo.
Special Olympians
It’s too bad that TV cameras weren’t at the Special Olympics regional bowling tournament when everyone there sang the national anthem — hands over hearts — during an Oct. 7 opening ceremony at Northrock Lanes. These several hundred people, who are all developmentally disabled, followed that action with their Special Olympics oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
They enjoyed their medals and the competition, but they spent the next several hours congratulating their opponents. While 75 percent of people with disabilities are unemployed,, let’s celebrate their sportsmanship and their patriotism … and let’s join them.
Cathy Feemster, Wichita
