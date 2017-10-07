Letters to the Editor (Oct. 7): Compassion, taxes, Dreamers

On human decency
I have to wonder why it takes a tragedy to bring out the compassion in communities. Sure, there are always those who work tirelessly for others without recognition. But in times of tragedy, so many more folks are willing to step up and help neighbors and strangers alike with no expectation of accolades for what they do. They just know it is the right thing to do. It seems that used to be called “The Golden Rule” and was even taught in school: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
What if we would practice that in our everyday lives, whether at work, at school or in our neighborhoods? Certainly the world, or our tiny portion of it, would be a better place. It doesn’t take a miracle or a tragedy to just be kind and believe me, you get so much more in return. You offer assistance because a living being needs it. When you sift out all the other stuff, isn’t that really why we are here?
Sue Schamp, Wichita
Estes’ claims from Brownback book
Congressman Estes emailed his “Weekly Update” that included a misleading framework of the GOP tax reform.
First, this alleged framework is a textbook example of the same propaganda Gov. Brownback and his growth fairies bullied through the state legislature, leaving Kansas with a financial mess. The claim by the GOP that “Our broken tax code is a drag on our economy” is fictitious. Corporations are doing very well as reflected in the steady climb of the stock market.
Further, the GOP claims this tax reform will create more jobs, as if our present business tax kills jobs. This makes no sense. Presently, businesses deduct from their income compensation paid to employees. In other words, firms are taxed on the profits left over after paying their workers. For businesses to poor-mouth as they earn record profits is a distortion of reality.
Denise O’Leary-Siemer, Wichita
Dreamers issue needs strong Congress
The Sept. 13 article, “Dreamers are next social movement,” addresses everything but the issue. It states, “Dreamers possess all the quintessential American values.” That may be true for many. But the issue is not value driven, it is legal residency status. Dreamers were brought here by their parents or other relatives, many of whom were here illegally, too. They, not the president, created this problem.
Liberals have succeeded in changing illegal to undocumented in the media. But Dreamers’ status is still illegal. Saying that these people are just trying to do the right thing ignores the issue.
Only Congress can resolve this. Pointing fingers does nothing. By continuing to allow this mess, 535 congressmen are saying this is what we want, national divisiveness. That can only be so for one reason — votes. One side points to the law, the other to values, neither faces the issue. Federal judges sworn to uphold the law have blocked the executive branch from carrying it out.
The president has stepped up to the issue. Congress needs to forget about votes. There are thousands of lives that are pawns in this mess, legal and illegal. This is not a Dreamers movement. It’s a congressional disgrace.
Bill Leistiko, Wichita
