Letters to the Editor (Oct. 8): Gannon case, gun-control laws

Kansas Supreme Court wields the power
With no thought of its own, the process the Kansas Supreme Court requires is for legislators to continue raising taxes incrementally until reaching that magical amount whereby the underachieving 25 percent of K-12 students attain outcomes equal to the 75 percent. Not a well-reasoned approach given the concern the imprecise process may easily cause taxpayers to suffer an overshoot.
With those percentages in stark contrast and no consideration for the disparity given to anything but money, one understands why the Court has lackadaisically concluded the shortcomings of the 25 percent due exclusively to insufficient revenue. Surely a more reasoned approach would take under consideration other significant factors at issue beyond the State’s control.
The good news from this latest Gannon decision is the Legislature has until July 2018 to guess the next tax increase the Court rules its royal subjects must abide. Because Article 6 unfortunately gives the Court license to make fiscal policy, the Legislature shall eventually levy the people accordingly, but in doing so it also has until July to legislate a universal school choice plan that will improve the condition of the 25 percent much more than a top-heavy public administration will do with more money inefficiently managed.
Ron Hoffman, Rose Hill
Get involved to make change
Offering thoughts and prayers for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre is an empty gesture. So is getting angry, outraged, frustrated, and demanding that something be done.
If Americans want things to change, we have to personally get involved. We need to actively join the effort for common-sense gun laws that don’t step on the rights of gun ownership. We have to stop digging in our heels to our own positions in order to come together and find common ground to keep our country safer. There are solutions, but it will take compromise on both sides of the issue.
Mary Caruso, Goddard
Determining the why of mass shootings
Psychiatrists, investigating past behaviors of an individual, can come up with credible answers to the question: why? The reason for doing this investigation is to head off a future tragedy. Gaining knowledge in this area would no doubt be beneficial. However, for the families and friends of victims, the answer is irrelevant.
He passed all legal requirements so he could purchase and stockpile over 40 firearms. It is reported that many of these were semi-automatic assault rifles. It has also been reported that these semi-automatic rifles had been converted to rapid fire, fully automatic weapons capable of firing up to 600 bullets per minute at his targets. Presumably, he also legally purchased the many hundreds of bullets that were fired from these weapons over 9 to 11 minutes of shooting.
A psychological fix using the answer to why is a long way off. The sociological/political fix is crystal clear and at hand right now. The sale, purchase, and possession of semi-automatic (and the conversion kits to make them fully automatic) as well as from-the-factory, fully automatic rifles must be made banned.
Steve Kimball, Belle Plaine
Letters to the Editor
