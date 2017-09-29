Letters to the Editor (Sept. 29)

A solution for many
For our African American neighbors who often feel betrayed by those sworn to protect and serve them;
For members of the LGBTQ community who suffer scorn and abuse on an almost-daily basis simply for being themselves;
For veterans suffering physical and psychic wounds, but who find their sacrifices disrespected by those they fought to protect;
For women whose contributions are devalued and who suffer the indignity of sexual harassment and abuse;
For the working classes whose jobs have been outsourced to foreign sweatshops in pursuit of higher profits;
For immigrants who, like our own forebears, came to this country seeking a better life for themselves in spite of prejudice and hostility;
For Native Americans whose ancestors suffered genocide and who still endure deprivations of unconscionable proportion;
For law enforcement officers who must endure incalculable stress while risking their lives to guard our homes and families;
For our Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and other brothers and sisters who receive bigotry and hatred from those who profess but fail to follow the teachings of Jesus;
For the United States of America, which struggles to live up to the promises of our Founders but too often falls short;
… take a knee.
Michael Kelting, Newton
Double checks needed in elections
How can Kris Kobach say there was no hacking in the April or November elections (Saturday’s Eagle)? If Equifax was hacked, so can most e-databases. Hacking voting machines was quick and common at a national computer convention this summer. There is a report today that the Virginia election board will vote with a paper trail for their governor’s election. They can count paper instead of blind trust in electronic voting.
Kansas currently has no audits of its elections, no double-check on voting machines in Kansas. Only blind trust. I say trust but verify. I understand the Kansas legislature may look closely at voting machines in its next session.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Health care can be so much better
Webster defines a system as “a regularly interacting group of items forming a unified whole.” We have a patchwork of sick-care resources in the United States that do not communicate and generally act independently, not a health care system.
The politically-motivated debate over “repeal and replace” seems to focus exclusively on the economics of sick care and the insurance systems while ignoring the need to address health systems. The question should be how do we assure that all Americans are the healthiest they can be?” The answer would include systematic preventive and sick care resources provided with coordination among multiple providers with multiple levels of expertise.
A quality health care system would engage community health workers, mid-level providers, ancillary well-trained service providers, physicians and sick-care systems. It would integrate oral health and mental health care that impact both physical health and quality of life as a routine part of the system. Additionally, health requires environmental supports for all that include safe, walkable, and bikeable communities, access to healthy foods, and tobacco-free environments. We all have responsibility to engage in the discussion to change it to be about health rather than sick care and protection of the current “non-system.”
Judy Johnston, Wichita
Estes’ survey too one-sided
I have received several e-mail surveys and updates concerning tax reform from Rep. Ron Estes. I appreciate being included in these e-mails. However, the surveys and updates are biased in the way the information in presented. For example, the term “death tax” stands in for “estate tax,” a tax on inherited wealth that heirs came by through no effort of their own.
More insidious is the term “job creators” when used regarding lowering taxes on business people. This term was bandied about when the Kansas Legislature lowered taxes on Kansas businesses, a move that bankrupted the state, bringing about cuts in necessary services to citizens.
The survey asks participants to choose among three political viewpoints: conservative, moderate or liberal. One wonders which viewpoint carries the most weight in judging the survey.
If Rep. Estes really wants to know what Kansans think, he needs to send surveys and updates that are free of loaded language. He also needs to pay attention to what happened to many of the Kansas legislators who refused to increase taxes on state “job creators.”
Diane Wahto, Wichita
