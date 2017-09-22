Letters to the Editor (Sept. 22): Emprise Bank’s response

Emprise Bank did nothing wrong
My bank is Emprise. I’m very happy they did the right thing and took precautions on vetting a possible “suspicious check” (”Man says family is ‘living in fear’ after he was handcuffed at bank, Sept. 14 Eagle). The people trying to cash it should also be glad Emprise employees are taught to be wary of out of the ordinary occurrences.
Even after over 20 years of banking there, the tellers still ask for my ID. That makes me happy that they are alert and looking out for my interests. The customer should be more grateful for sharp employees instead of acting like his nose is out of joint.
Rev. Elizabeth Gomes, Wichita
Get North Korea to the table
North Korea is indeed a threat to the United States with its ICBM and possible nuclear attachment. I do not think that bellicose and militaristic talk aid in lowering the temperature.
Why not talk to North Korean leaders instead? This does not give up anything, but would merely be communication in an atmosphere of respect. As time goes on, messages between opposing sides might emphasize increased diplomatic endeavors. Problems can be identified and tentative solutions made in time and place. Diplomacy is involved.
Let us not ruin or damage what is possessed locally and on the international scene, but rather work toward toward an improved society.
Marlow Ediger,
North Newton
