Letters to the Editor (Aug. 5): Lawrence-Dumont Stadium

New ballpark not necessary
I think the editorial about Lawrence-Dumont Stadium misses the point on why it’s fine the way it is. People who go to Lawrence-Dumont for a baseball game love baseball. They don’t need monitors in the concourse, the restrooms and everywhere else. How is that an amenity? Is going to get nachos without a TV really such a cross to bear let alone one that needs a new stadium? Even with an MLB-affiliated team, do you really think 5,000 more Wichitans are going to start going to games?
The charm of that stadium is that it’s up close, immediate, unpretentious and not too costly. Knock it down so we can pay more money to park, have cramped seats (look at Intrust Bank Arena) and basically ruin another unique, fun thing in Wichita.
The construction in Wichita is just out of control. We have new facilities that we really didn’t need because of some perceived inferiority complex and politicians looking for a way to seem like they did something (other than be duped by developers taking them and us to the cleaners).
Wichita should embrace Wichita and be itself. It makes me sad to see what is becoming of the city I grew up in.
Greg Sherman, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
Comments