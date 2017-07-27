Letters to the Editor (July 27): Washington, Naftzger Park, Lawrence-Dumont

The rhetoric of Washington
I don’t understand how this vendetta against the current administration in Washington, and the President’s silly responses to the comments, help the American people.
Lawmakers believe they are above the scrutiny of the citizens that put them in their positions to pursue the well-being of their constituents. In this day and age, anyone can meddle in anything they choose. Quit acting like spoiled children and get on with the business at hand. We’re all sick of the stupidity.
Carolyn Winn, Wichita
Look at Naftzger’s long term
Please, I’m begging you Wichita. Please do not tear down Naftzger Park downtown. I’ve heard you are doing it because of homeless. Someone new comes along and decides it would be better for business?
I talked to my dear friend at The Old Mill Tasty Shop. She’s had a front-row view of this park since 1975. We must listen to those who know what goes on at this cherished park. Weddings, photograph , graduation pictures, walking dogs, family picnics, a place to cool off during Chilifest and other downtown events.
What are we saying to the next generation? We need to get rid of paradise because we don’t want “these” people to hang out?
Let’s level a cherished part of the landscape of downtown because a concrete slab is better for downtown then a beautiful park. God help us all if somehow this comes to pass.
Kathy Deane, Haysville
Improve, don’t remove, Lawrence-Dumont
I spent many hours in Section 103 of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium with my father while he scouted for the Baltimore Orioles. I would be saddened to see the field replaced. It is a place where I can remember the close times we had together and the later visits that I had there with my brother before he passed away.
Wichita baseball means more than most of you can imagine. I returned to this area after I graduated high school and have lived here 51 years. I have seen a lot of changes, some for the better, but more for the worse. Wichitans don't care about the beauty of the city. Tear it down and build new, only to have it abandoned and left empty.
I will always remember the buildings, fields, airports and parks of this area. It is so sad that my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will not have the same opportunity.
Lola Pierce, Rose Hill
