Letters to the Editor (July 26): Naftzger Park, spending bill

Ease up on the federal spending
The email boxes and voicemail boxes are full at the offices of Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Ron Estes. I reach out to each through this letter:
Please oppose the massive spending bill, which bundles almost $1 trillion for the Pentagon, nuclear weapons and border wall construction.
Instead of building health and security at home, it would waste billions more on these never-ending wars when the Pentagon can’t even pass an audit, and it throws money at the misguided, pointless border wall.
If the Pentagon needs a massive increase, then an audit should precede any vote.
Massive cuts in domestic spending and peacemaking capability, while throwing larger and larger sums at the war-making machine sans a clear demonstration of necessity, is not in the best interest of your constituents.
Tom Savage, Bel Aire
Nothing wrong with Naftzger
As many have read in The Eagle over the past several weeks, the City Council wants to tear down Naftzger Park and rebuilding it as a walkway (complete with artificial turf), to the tune of $1.5 million.
The purpose of this plan is to gear up for the 2018 NCAA basketball tournament to be held at Intrust Bank Arena. The council expects this new park to usher people from the arena to Old Town. Wishful thinking.
This is an example of irresponsible usage of taxpayer money, which has been a trend in Wichita for years. What is wrong with Naftzger Park? The Eagle alludes to a large homeless population, but how would building a new park remedy this? Naftzger Park is one of the most beautiful parks in Wichita, and tearing it down to move the homeless population out is an exercise in futility (on the taxpayers’ dime).
It would be shameful to tear down this staple of downtown Wichita for a synthetic grass walkway. Why not invest the $1.5 million in renovating the park and cleaning it up?
Please don’t do away with this small natural park in favor of a commercialized glorified walkway.
Alexander Duncan, Wichita
