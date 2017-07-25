Letters to the Editor (July 25): Flint Hills National, new presidencies, infrastructure

Flint Hills National a community asset
Last week I had the privilege of working as a volunteer at the U.S. Junior Amateur golf championship at Flint Hills National. I was left with several observations.
Though only 20 years old, Flint Hills is already acclaimed by those who know as one the great venues in all of golf. U.S. Golf Association officials, players, coaches and visitors praised the course.
Flint Hills National is an environmentalist dream. The course is surrounded by planned habitat to enhance the flora and fauna. That is has accomplished in a marvelous way.
Probably not many people in Wichita know much about Flint Hills National. But the golfing world is taking notice and the Andover/Wichita communities can be proud of a destination point that is bringing notoriety to south-central Kansas. The course is on its way to becoming legendary like the great Prairie Dunes of Hutchinson.
Ed Nash, Wichita
Give Trump time
As I read Leonard Pitts’ column on President Trump’s first six month, I was taken back to not just the last president’s first six months in office, but so many past presidents.
I see a newly elected president who, just as other presidents in their first year, had those who opposed him. They forgot that Rome was not built in a day. It takes time and it takes letting go of fighting tooth and nail to stop progress.
If more effort was put into setting aside differences and working together to come to a middle ground, things would go so much smoother. Do any of you think that you could have accomplished in six months all the changes needing to be made to curb the wasteful spending that both parties have contributed to? I assure you that you couldn’t. We didn’t get this way in one year.
Richard Doubrava, Wichita
Key in on infrastructure
Following the major water main break in Emporia, residents, businesses and local officials are now forced to clean up the mess because our leaders in Washington continue to forsake their responsibility to invest in the nation’s infrastructure in a long-term, sustainable manner.
A strong federal role, in partnership with state and local entities, is a necessary component to building and maintaining the United States’ infrastructure system. Every day there are numerous examples of structurally deficient bridges, dams and levees, and inadequate roads, airports and pipes. Time is wasted in traffic or sitting on an overcrowded runway. Clean water is squandered and roads flooded as water mains break. Lives are put at risk due to crumbling bridges and dams.
Our infrastructure is the lifeblood of our economy. It impacts our quality of life, the competitiveness of our businesses, and the safety and security of our country. Kansans and the rest of the country deserve world-class infrastructure and further delay is unacceptable.
Judy Worrell, Wichita
How we became Wichita
I wrote this in honor of Wichita’s 147th birthday. In 1541, Spanish explorer and conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado came upon an area of flat, windy prairie land between a couple of rivers. Of course, he found it occupied by a group of Native Americans.
The area’s diversity continued in that it was claimed by France as part of Louisiana. While still the home to several Native American tribes, the area to Europeans became just a pawn on the chessboard of empirical politics. The area was given over to Spanish control after France lost the “Seven Years War.”
Spain eventually deeded it back to France in a secret treaty negotiated by Napoleon. Then to resolve shipping rights and issues, President Thomas Jefferson decided to negotiate ownership of the whole area – rivers and all – to United States control. This was accomplished in April 1803.
As part of America’s 19th Century Manifest Destiny policy, more and more of this area became settled. This led to territories and eventually formal states. With this came commerce, rail and stage transportation, agriculture and livestock production.
The particular area between those rivers that Coronado saw eventually became a thriving business center – first trading with “Indians” of the area, then as a livestock center for cattlemen. It formally incorporated into a city in mid-summer 1870. Discovery of oil deposits brought the petroleum industry. Just prior to World War II, the city experienced another economic boom – wide-open spaces, frequent fair skies and the new aircraft manufacturing industry.
David Norris, Wichita
