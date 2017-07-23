Letters to the Editor (July 23): Wealthy, scandals, Century II, McCartney

Rich get how much richer?
You see claims that conservative Republicans want to take from the poor and give it to the rich. A 2013 Congressional Budget Office study showed the wealth of the poorest 50 percent of the population was $1 trillion, while that of the richest 10 percent was $51 trillion.
So if all the wealth of half of the population was taken and given to the richest 10 percent, those rich would have 2 percent more than before. Not much of a motive for those nasty Republicans, and it might make half of the population not just destitute but mad as heck.
Harry Clements, Wichita
Shoe, meet other foot
It’s easy to check your moral compass regarding President Trump’s scandals. Just reverse the party affiliation and people but keep the lies, corruption, nepotism and all consuming self-interest.
For example, consider that Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote, but won a narrow Electoral College decision. Throughout the campaign there had been accusations that she used personal and business relationships with figures in a foreign government to influence the election. She and her surrogates continually denied the charges, referring to them as “fake news” while openly calling on the theoretical foreign power to hack her opponent’s emails and provide them to news outlets.
After becoming President, a number of her cabinet appointees were caught in lies about their involvement with and connections to Russ … uh, the above-mentioned foreign power. One member has even resigned.
Recently, Chelsea Clinton, a close advisor, was outed for possible criminal behavior by a major newspaper. It seems Chelsea and Hillary’s campaign manager took a meeting with a foreign agent for the purpose of obtaining damaging information about Mr. Trump during the campaign.
Trump voters, still a “nothing burger?”
Jerry Cooper, Wichita
Regulating a militia
In reference to a recent Opinion Line: “People who talk about the Second Amendment should maybe read it instead. It says “well-regulated,” not “well organized.”
Language changes by itself over time. History does not unless the writers lie or we allow misconceptions to continue.
It was a big deal to get a firearm’s sights to look where the bullet went. It took knowledge, skill, hammers, punches, files and test firing. This process was called regulating the sights.
It was an even bigger deal to get double-barreled rifles and shotguns to also shoot reasonably close to each other. This process is still called regulating the barrels.
If you shoot a double-barreled rifle or shotgun and both barrels shoot closely together, you have a well-regulated fiream.
Today we have too many career politicans and way too many lawyers who together have contributed to our current difficulties with this area of language. A well-regulated militia is well organized and is equipped with self-provided weapons that are equivalent to the weapoins that may be brought to bear on them.
Donat Beauregard Jr., Valley Center
McCain and health care
As a combat pilot shot down during Vietnam and held as a prison of war, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) faced the kind of pain and adversity the rest of us can only imagine. That kind of courage will no doubt help him fight his diagnosis of brain cancer.
That’s why it’s painfully ironic that in the face of a raging health care debate, as in who will have access to health care and who won’t, the man the Republicans were counting on to shoot down Obamacare and cut Medicaid will be getting the best health care the taxpayer can provide. Sadly, other citizens are not so lucky. Facing high deductibles and premiums, being uninsured or going bankrupt with medical expenses, is something Mr. McCain, his fellow senators and the president who wants Obamacare to “implode” will never face.
We could give everyone universal health care if we cut out the for-profit insurance companies and paid providers directly, paid for with a tax code where everyone contributes. And if implemented fairly, it would cost less than the $10,000 to $20,000 yearly premiums or our employers footing the bill.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Preserve Century II
Our elected officials’ idea of tearing down or selling Century II to an outside proprietor is ridiculous. Wichitans should remember we elected these officials and have the power to replace them at the next election. We entrust elected officials, and their appointed staff members, with the power to do what is right for our great city. Are they doing what is right with Century II? It appears the city simply wants to forget about Century II, instead of facing the debacle they have created. The current state of repair did not happen overnight. It stems from building mismanagement. Budgets set should be maintained with strict order.
How can you take an iconic structure, unique to Wichita, and simply get rid of it? This didn’t happen with the Coliseum in Rome, Statue of Liberty, Washington Monument or Brooklyn Bridge. Most of these structures have required repair during their existence. Century II is a work of art, and for the arts in Wichita. Focus on how to remodel, renovate and improve Century II. Stop spending our tax dollars with outside firms. These firms are outside of Wichita and Kansas. Stay local and spend local.
Mark Day, Wichita
Intrust Arena shines with McCartney
I was lucky enough Wednesday night to mark off one of my bucket-list items by attending the Paul McCartney Concert at Intrust Bank Arena. I’ve been to a few concerts over the years and without a doubt this was the best of all of them. Paul was unbelievable, singing 39 songs without any break.
The light show and pyrotechnics were incredible and the arena staff could not have done a better job. I know it was a challenge since the North entrance was closed, but they dealt with that with little or no problem. A. J. Boleski, general manager, and Chris Kibler, assistant GM, head up an incredible team that pulled off a wonderful show. A.J. was even out on the south side of the arena in his sport coat directing traffic to a shorter line in 100-degree heat.
All of us waiting to get in appreciated the courtesy shown by security and arena personnel. Everyone had a smile on their face and told us to have fun. That we certainly did.
Scott Post, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
Comments