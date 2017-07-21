Letters to the Editor (July 21): McCartney, city money, campus carry

Sir Paul in Wichita
I was very pleased to read the article, “Affable Paul McCartney plays and plays and plays at Wichita concert.” I was not able to attend Wednesday’s concert due to health reasons, but I have attended two of Sir Paul’s concerts back in the year 2002 at Dallas and Oklahoma City. I am glad that The Eagle did a snippet of the concert on its website. It enabled me to be there in spirit.
I enjoyed the tune “Can’t Buy Me Love’ and the backdrop visuals and the members of his current band are the same band members I saw alongside him in 2002. I really like his current drummer, full of vitality. As Eagle reporter Denise Neil noted, McCartney is now 75 and she correctly noted his voice has more of a gravel tone and he can’t hit the high notes as he formerly did, but he is remarkably “fit, energetic, and full of charisma” as she noted.
Concerts take us back to days of happier times. Music reminds us, that even on our worst days, we can let go of our worries and just “Let It Be.”
James Marples, Esbon
Rethink city priorities
To get an insight on our city leaders, all we have to do is look at how they think about our money and who they are trying to impress. They are wanting to close our city pools that provide a place for the average child to go and learn to swim and hang out. Last year, 80,000 people attended the pools. They said it cost as much as $7 a person for five pools that closed. A lot of money.
So they are wanting to save us a lot of money and keep taxes low, right? No. They are wanting to spend $30 million, including use of a tax financing district, on a new ballpark development that averaged 3,080 Wingnuts fans last season. Half the stadium capacity. Their thinking is, “If we build it, they will come.” After the renovation in 2001 did they come for the Wranglers? No.
If you want to build a bigger stadium, make the city’s quality of life better. That builds pride in the community and inspires participation in other activities. Maybe in attendance at ballgames.
Doug Wine, Wichita
Campus carry’s problem
Last Friday, two weeks after the policy allowing concealed firearms at public colleges and universities throughout Kansas went into effect, a handgun was left in a restroom in Jabara Hall, the second-largest building on Wichita State University’s campus. And so it begins.
This is what campus carry looks like. This is what its opponents have feared since the law’s passage: the irresponsibility of those carrying weapons that will inadvertently have repercussions for everyone on campus — and possibly deadly ones at that.
Thankfully, a faculty member found the weapon at issue and handed it over to the appropriate authorities. However, it is not hard to imagine the host of horrifying ways in which this situation could have ended.
Let’s be clear: Campus carry is not a Second Amendment issue. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said as much when writing for the majority in District of Columbia v. Heller: the Second Amendment right does not cast doubt on the validity of laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in “sensitive places such as schools….” Campus carry is a safety issue, and we must urge lawmakers to reverse this reckless policy before the next misplacement of a handgun leads to a campus tragedy.
Katy Tyndell, Wichita
Bicycle plan for Wichita streets
Several years ago, Wichita embarked on a path to create a Wichita Master Bicycle Plan. The process lasted for two years and included 50 public meetings with more than 4,000 citizens engaged in the process. In February 2013, the City Council adopted the Bicycle Master Plan and created the Wichita Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board to advise the council on matters pertaining to biking and walking in Wichita. The Master Pedestrian Plan was adopted in November 2014.
Since 2012, the annual bike and pedestrian counts show continued growth in the popularity of biking and walking in Wichita. Bikeways such as those on 1st and 2nd streets are used daily by commuters and recreational cyclists. Recently to add to the growing popularity of bicycling in Wichita a bike-share program was launched consisting of 100 bikes at strategic locations in the downtown area.
The overarching purpose of these plans is to develop a connected, accessible and safe environment for bicyclists, walkers and runners in Wichita which in turns contributes to a healthier and more vibrant community.
Jack Brown, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
Comments