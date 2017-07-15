Letters to the Editor (July 15): Bike lanes, swimming pools, wonderful Wichitans

Wichita’s bike lanes
I read an opinion that referred to Wichita’s bike lanes as “a flop, if not a fiasco.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The writer stated he had encountered only one cyclist on the 1st Street lanes, and that those lanes must not be getting used.
I am a cyclist and I ride most of the bike lanes and paths in Wichita multiple times over the course of a single week. I have several friends who do the same. I have ridden my bike more than 2,000 miles this year, and most of that has been within the city limits. I sometimes ride alone, but multiple times per week I ride with groups as small as two, and as large as 18 on those bike lanes and paths. In fact, I have joined three different groups that do one or more organized rides every week. The membership to those groups is in the hundreds.
I have ridden 1st and 2nd streets many times, as they are safe and good connector routes to other lanes and paths. Because of bike lanes and paths the city has provided, I am able to avoid the busier streets so I don’t unnecessarily delay traffic on those other roads. Bike lanes and paths are important because they improve safety and traffic flow, and they get used quite frequently.
Bill Mason, Wichita
Wichita’s public pools
The Wichita City Council should reopen McAdams Park’s pool and keep the other public pools open. While they may save money with their closing, they are not fulfilling their responsibility to provide important services to our community and our children.
Other Kansas communities, such as Concordia and Winfield, have wonderful city pools. Omaha has multiple public swimming pools, and three choices of aquatic activities: traditional swimming pools, leisure pools, and splash parks. Kansas City has many public pools and splash parks, both within the city limits and in each surrounding suburb. Interestingly, the Tulsa County manager recently recommended closing its four community pools because of the expense, but an outcry from the community caused the county commissioners to vote to keep the pools open.
The Wichita community is fired up, too. Even those of us who aren’t attending the City Council meetings are talking about this mistake. We all know the benefits of outdoor activities. Swimming is one of the most basic and important of these. Splash parks do not replace swimming pools.
Ask the City Council to support the reopening of McAdams pool and keep the other pools open. Wichita leaders need to quit selling our community short.
Susan Osborne, Wichita
Wichita’s wonderful people
On Monday, during the hot afternoon, my car broke down on East 37th Street North. During the one-hour wait for the tow truck, five people stopped and offered assistance. One lady from a nearby business even brought me a bottle of cold water.
Surely the wonderful people of Wichita continue to be Wichita’s greatest asset and the most important reason it is a great town to live in (or live close to).
Buz Lukens, Benton
