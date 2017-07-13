Letters to the Editor

WaterWalk profits
Regarding the Eagle’s article “WaterWalk profit-sharing: Zero dollars for Wichita” (July 9), I found myself disappointed with the city’s former office holders and angry at those who are now reaping the profits of taxpayers’ money. $41 million taxpayer dollars spent for a $1 a year return. A project that is nothing like the one originally planned. I guess not much can be done about that sham of an agreement made years ago. However, going forward can be a different story. Current and future city officials need to stop any current WaterWalk agreements once they expire, such as move Visit Wichita out of WaterWalk. Do not make any new WaterWalk agreements using taxpayer funds. That includes no public events on WaterWalk property that use Wichita resources, such as the police, fire, Public Works, etc. Let WaterWalk pay for those services. The citizens of Wichita need to boycott the WaterWalk property and any event held there. Go spend your money in places more deserving, less deceptive. There are many properties available to relocate businesses and new condos to rent. Not one more of my dollars will be spent anywhere on WaterWalk property.
Joseph Lang, Wichita
Health care failings
While most developed countries chose some form of national health care system, the USA turned a blind eye to serious failings of the so-called fee-for-service system demanded by the American Medical Association. The World Health Organization ranks our health care quality 36th or 37th in the world. Of the 20 industrialized nations we rank 20th in quality, but at a cost more than twice that of the highest ranking nation.
Deep into retirement, I still take no medications and that is not just luck. After my hernia surgery, the VA checkout nurse expressed amazement at that fact. Her father or father-in-law was on 40 prescription medications a day. That is not only inexcusable, it should be criminal, yet similar cases abound.
“First create side-effects, then treat side-effects, then treat side-effects of the side-effects,… , and collect a fee for each service.”
That many folks must choose between buying food or medications clearly shows that the “American way” has burdened the most vulnerable among us with iatrogenic poverty.
Richard Brown, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
