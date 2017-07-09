Letters to the Editor (July 9)

Taking God out of the classroom
They’ve taken God out of the classroom and replaced him with metal detectors, police officers, unruly students with disrespect for teachers, and low ACT scores which, of course, overflow into communities nationwide resulting in alcoholism, drug addiction, opioid abuse and lawlessness so great that the president of the United States is contemplating sending in the National Guard.
They’ve replaced love Him, honor Him, and serve Him with hedonism, depravity, and selfishness. Out of a concern for “shoving God down our throats” we’ve instead shoved the notion that, we are all there is and that we have no higher fidelity. We are not answerable to the police in this life nor to the God who made us upon our death. While our society certainly needs a savior, the atheists want to make sure it won’t be The Savior. The atheists have done no one any favors.
Tim Wiesner, Wichita
Downtown buildings
Thank you, for publishing the letter from Janice Baily, Wichita. Though I may not agree entirely with her suggestions, I certainly do agree that Century II and our Library need to be saved. As she and many others have pointed out, they are unique to our history and as important as the Carnegie Library and Old City Hall, now the Historical Museum.
It has been my opinion for nearly 20 years that the casino owners want this prime parcel of land along the river. Don’t let them have it! It won’t be big enough and then they will want to destroy our Historical Museum and the Carnegie Library too.
Don’t let the greed of a few take away our history. We still need Century II for the preforming arts, as it was originally intended for. It is the arts that bring us civility and self-respect. Our community is built on talent and genius to create new ideas but its foundation stands strong on a healthy history.
Judy L. Young, Wichita
