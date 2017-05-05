Letters on political principles, dress code, alternative facts

Principals are not lasting principles
If there is one issue that seems to lie near the heart of politics at nearly every level of government, it is the tension between principles and principals – between rules and rulers, laws and lawyers, truth and power.
Like adolescents, we thrash back and forth from one new personality cult to another – hating George W. Bush and loving President Obama, hating Obama and loving Donald Trump, then eventually hating Trump and loving the next person. We alternately cheer and boo as self-proclaimed bold men and women shock and awe us as they invoke then revoke sweeping regulations and executive orders, leash then unleash law enforcement and military might – flipping like pancakes on a hot griddle.
Why this unceasing distraction? Have we become shallow un-thinkers addicted to persistent performances by our latest principals? Have lasting principles lost their appeal because they require too much mental effort and moral follow through? Has all thought of the future been shortened to a froth of days or weeks?
The Trump Show is now running in its first season. Love it or hate it, we constantly await and eagerly watch each episode to see what even more brilliantly foolish thing will happen next to take our breath away. It is the circus, and for us, reality is entertainment.
Bob Love, Wichita
Not sexist
To people who are indignant that Kansas Revenue Secretary Sam Williams has imposed a dress code for employees who interact with the public (April 29 Eagle), I say good for him. Obviously, cleavage and short skirts are a problem or the dress code would not be necessary.
I agree that men should have a dress code, too, but they usually aren’t the problem. I don’t remember ever seeing a guy wearing a Speedo at work showing parts of his anatomy that are not necessary to the task at hand, but women seem to have no problem doing nearly the same thing and then being flummoxed when they aren’t taken seriously.
But I suppose in a society that thinks pajamas, bare midriffs, shorts that equal underwear and skin-tight yoga pants worn everywhere, including church, are OK, it’s no surprise women are confused as to what is appropriate at work – though you’d think common sense would kick in.
Look, no one is expecting women to wear a burka, but unless a women works at Hooters where cleavage, barely covered butts and plenty of leg are requirements for the job, these are not the things a women should have on display if she wants to be taken seriously.
It’s not about someone being threatened at “skin showing”; it’s about a woman’s self-respect for herself, the job she represents and for the customers she serves. And there is nothing “sexist” about that.
Kathleen Butler, Wichita
Alternate facts
The Wichita Pachyderm Club recently hosted a talk titled “Fake News – Hidden News: Holding Government and the Media Accountable.” The presentation was given by Dave Trabert, president of the Kansas Policy Institute, and Danedri Herbert, editor of The Sentinel, a new online news service spearheaded by KPI.
According to Herbert, the role of The Sentinel is to report facts that mainstream media misses or won’t tell you. For instance, she said that factors other than the state’s failure to expand Medicaid were mainly responsible for hospital closings in Kansas. The hospitals, the state’s editorial boards, and the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas have said that Medicaid expansion wasn’t the only factor but was a major contributor in closings. The Sentinel article does not report that more than $1.8 billion in federal funding to date has been lost by not expanding Medicaid, and, more importantly, more than 150,000 working Kansans haven’t been able to qualify for Medicaid.
Journalism’s ethics require that publications seek the truth, the whole truth, and publish it; avoid bias for ideological or financial reasons; and avoid sensationalizing headlines and news to attract readership. When asked if the Sentinel would follow those ethical guidelines, the answer from the editor was not a resounding yes but an equivocation of how The Sentinel intends to report what the mainstream media misses – essentially the alternate facts.
JC Moore, Kechi
