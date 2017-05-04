Letters on Pittsburg students, bad students, Andover bond, Trump triumphs

Young reporters exposed a wrong
Hats off to the Pittsburg High School students in Emily Smith’s journalism class (“Teacher prepared students to take on the adults,” April 30 Eagle). In these times of fake news and vilified press, it is refreshing to see a group of dedicated young reporters expose a wrong and, in so doing, remind us of the importance of independent journalism.
Good reporting requires more than comprehensive research and includes often-tough decision making.
When determining that the school’s newly hired principal was less than forthcoming about her background, the young journalists had to wrestle with what to do with the damaging facts they unearthed. In the end, they made the right decision. They exposed the truth, and Pittsburg’s high school and community are better off for their noble actions.
David Jensen, Wichita
Control students
I have a friend who is fond of saying, “Life is good.” And indeed it is.
But there are exceptions, one of which pertains to the Wichita teacher who is resigning after a long career yet short of his state pension eligibility (April 27 Eagle).
Why is he resigning? Because of rowdy, disrespectful and sometimes physically aggressive student behavior. And also because of administrators who fail to lend support. I have been told of similar situations in El Dorado classrooms.
Enough already. What is our world coming to? What has happened to rules, their enforcement and civil obedience?
It appears that the inmates are now running the institution, and it must be stopped.
Morgan Metcalf, El Dorado
‘Yes’ on bond
Through research and joint decision making, 170 Andover patrons and staff evaluated priorities for student safety and educational excellence. The result is two bond questions to be decided on May 9. The priorities for the projects are student safety, equity and academic excellence.
Question No. 1 will build six storm shelters and add secure entrances and renovations to eight schools; build a new Andover High School on the existing site and a new Meadowlark Elementary School on a new site; add space for additional preschool programs; upgrade district athletic facilities; and remodel an existing school for offices, support services and the eCademy. It is a $168.8 million project that results in no additional tax levy from the current level.
Question No. 2 will add innovative items, including a new career and professional studies center to give students a chance to be immersed in high skill/high demand workplace experiences. It will build a district pool and make improvements to softball and baseball fields. This is a $19.8 million issue that would result in a 2.3 mill tax increase.
Andover, the fifth most efficient district in Kansas, has the second highest achievement scores. Andover’s students, families and community members need access to adequate facilities and programs in order to achieve future success.
Educate Andover, a nonpartisan group of parents and patrons, urges USD 385 residents to vote “yes” on both questions.
Susan DeVaughn, Wichita
Rachel James, Wichita
Co-chairs, Educate Andover
Trump triumphs
To answer the individual who wants to know if President Trump voters feel suckered yet (April 27 Letters to the Editor): Let me see.
Stock market is up about 10 percent since Trump took office. Multiple executive orders signed by President Obama have been rescinded. The Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines were approved. Exxon Mobil is investing $20 billion to create U.S. jobs. General Motors is investing another $1 billion to do the same. The United States withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. There are new Iranian sanctions and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter cost savings. Trump enforced Obama’s “red line” in Syria and is putting the squeeze on North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un. Illegal border crossings are down 40 percent, and sanctuary cities are on notice to comply with federal law. Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court, and the Environmental Protection Agency was cut off at the knees. There are better relations with China.
Yeah, dude, that really sucks.
I could go on, but it might qualify as a speech. Cantor Fitzgerald would then have to pay me $400,000, like they are to “fat cat” Obama.
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
