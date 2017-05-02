Letters on Trump tax cuts, Andover bond, arena seats, Obama haters

Tax cuts need to spur U.S. growth
When President George W. Bush passed tax cuts, he promised they would create capital that would grow the economy. They did. But it was in China.
After the Bush tax cuts, investors put their new capital in emerging markets, and China’s economy grew at double-digit rates, creating a strong, vibrant middle class. Meanwhile, our middle class declined and our country became more mired in debt.
China owes Bush a big thank you. My problem is that Bush was not elected president of China. He was elected president of the United States.
Now we have a new president with a new proposed tax cut. Fine, but the problem remains. We need a border-adjustment tax, so when investors put their capital in emerging markets they pay a penalty for taking that money out of the country. If there is a reason for a tax cut, it is to grow our economy, not someone else’s.
We need to make it easier to make money investing and creating jobs in the U.S. and harder to make money investing elsewhere. That is what an “America First” policy should be.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Reap what sew
In answer to “Lack of respect” (April 30 Letters to the Editor), I have to ask what universe the writer was in during President Obama’s eight years in office. I do not remember any other president receiving the lack of respect, lack of cooperation and ridicule (nearly all based in racism) that Obama dealt with.
Republicans have been setting themselves up for the failure we’ve witnessed these past 100 days, ever since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared the GOP’s main ambition was to make Obama a one-term president. You reap what you sew.
Dan Gentry, Andover
Bond isn’t free
The Andover school district’s campaign to pass two bond propositions at the May 9 special election states that passage of Proposition 1 will raise $168.8 million but “will result in no tax increase.” The Eagle and other media have repeated this claim, but it is misleading.
Proposition 1 will impose significant new debt and taxes. This is because if Proposition 1 does not pass, starting in September 2019 the current bonds will be paid off and property taxes will be reduced by 26 mills, or $260 per $100,000 of home valuation. Thus, a vote for Proposition 1 is definitely a vote for additional taxes.
If approved, the 26 mills will be extended through 2034. Thus, for a home valued at $176,000 (the median home value in Andover), passage of Proposition 1 means nearly $7,000 in additional taxes over the life of the bonds.
There will be many benefits to approving these bonds, both for the Andover schools and potentially for property values in the district. But as the old adage goes, there is no such thing as a free lunch. We should receive more disclosure and transparency in these sorts of campaigns, particularly a campaign that is taxpayer funded.
Brad Mirakian, Wichita
Arena seats stink
I was initially thrilled with the announcement of Sir Paul McCartney coming to Wichita for a concert (April 26 Eagle), until I remembered how much I despise Intrust Bank Arena. So much so that I do not think I can bring myself to attend another event there – not even Sir Paul’s concert.
I will never understand how Sedgwick County commissioners managed to get it horribly wrong when they went all around the region trying out seats in other arenas.
I have never sat in seats so uncomfortable. They are neither wide enough nor have enough knee room. And the higher up you go, the worse it gets.
You have to stand to let people pass, and people are always getting up and having to go. Why these people spend money on an event and then don’t just sit and enjoy it I will never understand. But with the seats so close together, not only are these rude people not enjoying the show, but neither are the people sitting adjacent to them, as they have to get up and let them pass, over and over.
As I recall, the penny sales tax that was collected for the building of the arena exceeded expectations, so you might have thought we could have decent seats with leg room with that extra money. Instead, they chose to squeeze everyone in there like sardines.
Evon Russell, Wichita
