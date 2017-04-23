Letters on illegal voters, tax reform, Goddard bond, North Korea

Where are trials of illegal voters?
I am still waiting. It has been six months since the November election. President Trump and Secretary of State Kris Kobach claimed that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally. They stated this days after the election. They must have had proof of this, because they claimed people voted illegally.
So what am I waiting for? I am waiting for 3 to 5 million prosecutions of illegal voters.
How long must I wait until these prosecutions take place? Because they stated that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally, they should already have the evidence to prosecute. I ask again: How long must I wait until these trials take place?
Daniel Carrasco, Wichita
Vote ‘yes’ on bond
The following letter was submitted by Jennifer Barber, Ryan Jilka and Jason Purdy, co-chairs of the “Yes for 265 Kids” campaign.
On Tuesday, Goddard school district residents will vote on a $52 million bond issue that will not only enhance the safety and security for all 5,800 students in the district but also extend the useful life of all district school buildings.
The cornerstone bond element is the building of storm shelters currently lacking in 9 of 12 school buildings. While sheltering students in basic interior spaces may be the only option available today, FEMA-rated storm shelters provide the true protection our children deserve. Additionally, these shelters will not just be empty spaces waiting to be used only during severe weather; rather, they will be designed as educational spaces for use on a daily basis.
Another key bond element is fully securing school building entrances and installing intruder prevention locks on every classroom door.
All aspects of this bond will ultimately preserve the taxpayer investment our community has made over generations into our schools and ultimately allow additional dollars to be directed back to the classrooms.
Vote “yes” for safety. Vote “yes” for security. Vote “yes” for Goddard kids.
Be a hero
As a child, my idea of a "hero" was a truly flawed conception. As an adult, a beloved wife, and devoted mother of three amazing children of the Goddard school district, let me give you my version of a hero now – and you might be surprised to find out that come Tuesday, the hero could be you.
As it stands now, only 3 out of the 12 schools in Goddard USD 265 have sufficient storm shelters in place that would absolutely secure the safety of their students and staff from a tornado. That leaves more than 4,000 kids, including my own children, without access to such areas. In the great state of Kansas, we must be prepared for and protect our kids from devastating tornadoes.
The students, staff and families of USD 265 need a hero to come and save the day. That day is Tuesday, and that hero can be you, by voting “yes” for the school bond vote.
Not every hero wears a cape. Be our hero and vote “yes,” before it’s too late.
Kara Molina, Wichita
Less government?
Warning: When billionaires state, "We want less government," in truth they are declaring, "We want to be the government."
Denise O'Leary-Siemer, Wichita
A tough fight
Columnist Cal Thomas recently outlined the need for tax reform (April 19 Opinion). But arguments for that go well beyond what he stated.
The IRS has about 2,000 tax forms and publications. That’s the result of decades of tinkering by Congress and lobbyists, playing favorites with the tax code.
The power of corporate lobbies is a huge part of the problem. Lobbyists now outnumber all members of Congress by a ratio of about 25 to 1. One result is that members of Congress are very dependent on lobbyists for campaign funding – and in drafting of legislation that Congress will vote on.
When he retired from the Senate in 2005, Ernest Hollings of South Carolina lamented how fundraising for re-election had become the major burden in time and attention – detracting from representatives’ focus on the business of the people.
Another former senator, Zell Miller of Georgia, observed that this situation arose because the Constitution was amended to provide direct election of U.S. Senators – who previously had been appointed by states to represent states’ interests. Miller recommended repeal of the 17th Amendment as one means to reduce this burden and altered focus.
The fight for tax reform and lobby reform is inextricably entwined. It will be a tough fight.
Richard Nott, Wichita
Fears for America
I am gripped by unease. I feel America is challenged in ways I scarcely comprehend. Our citizens should be kept safe, but terrorism is no real threat to our institutions. Serious threats come from other nations.
North Korea, a rogue state, will soon have nuclear tipped missiles capable of reaching Hawaii, Alaska and California. Russian President Vladimir Putin is clever, capable and ruthless and bent on restoring the old Soviet empire. He has subverted the Republican Party at its highest levels, corrupting wealthy, influential Americans whose greed trumps their loyalty.
I am fearful because our nation now seems in the hands of incompetents and traitors. I have no confidence that our president or the Republicans in charge of Congress can stand up to the challenges facing America. Ronald Reagan must be turning in his grave.
Harold Schlechtweg, Wichita
Another prediction
A recent Opinion Line comment predicted that we would be at war with North Korea, Syria or somewhere else in 90 days. Let me make a prediction.
President Trump will rationally review his options. Then he will pump long-needed tax dollars into reinvigorating the Star Wars defense system. Then he will take a hard line against tyrants like the ones running North Korea and Syria.
And if North Koreans fire their garage-sale version of an intercontinental ballistic missile with a Craig’s List hydrogen bomb duck-taped to the nose of it, it will get blasted harmlessly out of the sky.
Lonnie Long, Wichita
