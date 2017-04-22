Letters on selfish thinking, war wagon, liberal, simplifying taxes

Selfish thinking on paying for schools
A recent Opinion Line comment said that the people who have kids should pay for their education. I have heard this numerous times before.
For those who think that way, I ask you: Will it be 70-year-old people who take care of you in a care home and 80-year-old doctors you go to? Will it be the elderly who raise your food, transport necessities and repair you home and car?
When we are threatened with war, don’t point your finger at the 18- to 30-year-olds and say, “It is your duty to go and fight for your country.” That’s another way of saying, “Make sure that I continue to have my comfortable and secure lifestyle.”
My list could go on in response to such selfish thinking.
Arlen E. Freund, Goddard
Beware of war
Before jumping on the vengeful “war wagon,” remember the Gulf of Tonkin and weapons of mass destruction “stories.” And that the rich and powerful profit from military action, while common people pay with their lives.
It is also a way for those addicted to power to temporarily divert attention away from their own mess, and gratify their craving for power.
Jim Laney, Wichita
I’m a liberal
I’ll admit it; I’m a liberal.
Somewhere along the line, this has become a dirty word, something to defend and define. Let me explain what this word means to me.
Liberal in love. I take care of people in their worst times, which to me, is their best times. I love people at this level. No pretensions, nothing fake, just true emotions. And believe me, we are all the same. Love for family, love for life, love for others is all that matters.
Liberal with tears. Empathy and compassion are the most important qualities. I physically hurt when I see suffering – no matter color, country, species or religion. Suffering is something I feel deep inside and just can’t stand.
Liberal with tolerance. Everyone should be happy and free to live their lives. Straight, gay, in transition, be happy and be you.
Liberal with generosity. Money and possessions should never come before people.
I understand the need for limits; we can’t take care of everyone. But I will never be conservative with my love. I will never be stingy with my tears. I will never be restrictive in my tolerance. And I hope to never let money lead my path.
Catherine Skaer, Augusta
Simplify taxes
It seems that taxes will again be at the forefront of the national conversation. I hope we can all agree that they need to be made simpler.
The sheer amount of time, energy and paper spent on trying to figure out our tax bill is outlandish.
Here’s hoping that when April 15 rolls around again next year, we will at least have taken a step in the direction of making taxes easier to figure out.
Pam Rosenberry, Wichita
