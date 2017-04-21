Letters on climate change, Israel boycott, public health, homeowners

Actions on climate change a tragedy
A national tragedy is taking place with President Trump’s destruction of climate-change regulations.
He is providing false hope to displaced workers in the coal industry by saying his actions will put them back to work. He cannot change the fact that coal will not be a predominant energy source in the future, nor can he guarantee employment. Resources would be better spent in retraining these deserving individuals to negotiate obsolescence and automation, significant enemies of the American workforce. A national investment in clean forms of energy would provide potential vocational opportunities.
The deception that climate change is not happening, and humans are not a significant contributor, is the propagation of false science. The expenses incurred by environmental and health destruction will be greater than any incurred as the result of current control measures.
Workers in the coal industry are being used as a political foil for Trump. They will suffer the fate similar to those deceived students who had their hopes pinned on the propaganda of Trump University – psychological and economic depression.
With Trump turning America into part of the problem on climate change, other nations may experience a green light to renege on their efforts to save the planet from ourselves. Humanity becomes the canary in Trump’s cold mind of self interest.
Charles A Gaynor, Bel Aire
Defends speech
“Boycott bill steps on free speech” (April 12 Letters to the Editor) took umbrage with a Kansas House bill that would block the state from contracting with those who boycott Israel. The letter made the far-fetched argument that the bill is an attempt by our elected leaders to suppress freedom of speech.
Of all the many nations in the Middle East, it is, indeed, enigmatic that boycotters selectively target Israel, which happens to be the one and only nation in the region in which its citizens enjoy free speech as well as freedom of religion. The headline on the letter should have been “Kansas bill defends free speech.”
David J. Gudeman, Wichita
Values health
It makes me proud that I live in a community that values health. This is evident by the fact that we have developed and implemented a Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan.
There are many health issues we face as a community, but it’s heartening to know that we now have a plan in place to address the priority health areas that were identified by the assessment, which include healthy behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, the physical environment, and infant mortality. It’s even more heartening and encouraging to know that there is a group of passionate, dedicated people from various sectors working on the plan, many of whom are doing so in addition to their “regular” jobs.
By implementing the plan, we not only improve the health of our community, we are able to offer to new and existing talent an attractive city that values health. For this, I am grateful.
Matt Thibault, Wichita
Home is key
A safe, affordable home is a basic need that helps families create better lives. To increase awareness of the impact of affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity launched “Home Is the Key,” an annual April campaign.
I moved repeatedly growing up, and my home often was a hotel room. I had a good childhood, but I did not understand the importance of having a “home.”
The benefits of decent housing are foundational. A national survey of Habitat homeowners found 74 percent reported improved health after moving into their home. Nearly all children of Habitat homeowners are high school graduates because of the stability their homes provide.
Increased homeownership benefits our community. In 2016, Wichita Habitat homeowners in Sedgwick County paid $170,000 in property taxes. In our Rock the Block revitalization area in northeast Wichita, we’ve built 27 homes on vacant lots since 2014. Tax revenues rise, existing infrastructure is put back to use, blight is eliminated and neighborhood pride is restored.
I’m proud to be a part of an organization that helps families in Wichita achieve independence and build better lives.
Rick Griffin, Wichita
Board President,
Wichita Habitat for Humanity
