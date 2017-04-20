Letters on defense audit, yoga, protecting environment, lost city

Audit Department of Defense
Americans love our military. At no small cost in human capital and taxpayer money, our military has gone above and beyond the call for our citizens and the rest of the world, from the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli.
We all want to get the best bang (pun intended) for our buck while eliminating from waste, fraud and abuse.
Recently eight members of the U.S. Senate sent a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis asking he reverse his predecessors’ 25-year delay and comply with the “long overdue and failing Department of Defense (DOD) audit effort.” The letter was signed by Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Ted Cruz , R-Texas; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; and Mazi Hirono, D-Hawaii – a group of conservatives, progressives and moderates finding common ground in today’s hyperpartisan Congress. Cruz and Warren agree!
I encourage both Kansas senators to join this highly important effort. Every other federal agency has complied with the Chief Financial Officers Act. The DOD needs to continue to make us proud by showing us its books.
Tom Savage, Bel Aire
Yoga a danger?
The article about the decision to remove the word “yoga” from Benedictine College’s yoga courses caught my attention (April 13 Eagle), and the reason given for this decision was almost laughable in its lack of rationale.
The Rev. John Riley, who is chancellor for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, said this about yoga: “It is a mind and body practice developed under Hinduism, the goal of which is spiritual purification that will lead to a higher level of understanding and eventually union with the divine.”
I have attempted to be a practicing Christian for some 73 years, and I thought my ultimate goal was to purify myself spiritually and to have union with the divine. I have also been participating in yoga as an exercise program for the past 11 or 12 years and highly recommend it as one of the best ways to keep the body flexible as well as strengthening the muscles.
I did not realize that yoga could be a danger to my spiritual health, nor am I convinced of that thought after I read this article. In fact, I am just saddened that we cannot be more flexible in our thinking of how we may encounter and have a relationship with God.
Reta J. Ousdahl, Augusta
Amazing article
The article about the lost city of Etzanoa was amazing (April 16 Insight). I had never heard this legend before. I hope The Eagle keeps us posted on new finds and what the Arkansas City community decides.
I also appreciated the article on the Arthur Covey mural hanging in the Southwest National Bank (April 16 Arts & Culture). I admired the mural when I was a small child and it hung in the old city library. As an adult, I was so pleased to see it moved to the bank. I had no idea I had Olive Ann Beech to thank for that. I would really have liked to have seen the three maquettes but had no idea they were on display.
Judy L. Young, Wichita
Protect air, water
As a registered nurse, I am concerned with the air and water quality for Kansans.
The Environmental Protection Agency is a vital organization that creates protective measures against environmental exposure. In Kansas, the EPA implements policies and practices affecting our water and air quality, land preservation and the safe use and storage of chemicals. The EPA must continue to promote the safety and quality of our environment for the benefit of human health.
Consider the pure and natural beauty of our state. Future generations of Kansans deserve the fresh, clean air and uncontaminated water that we enjoy. Environmental pollutants can lead to diseases affecting the heart and lungs, cause stroke and exacerbate asthma.
Contact our newly elected congressman, Ron Estes, and ask him to take a strong message to Washington, D.C.: Kansas’ wealth of natural resources must be protected.
Erin Hershberger, Wichita
