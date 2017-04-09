Letters on marijuana initiative, Rockhold, Thompson, Estes

Sign on to reform marijuana law
Kansas City, Mo., citizens voted on April 4 in favor of reducing marijuana penalties, with 71 percent supporting change. This shows the mounting mainstream support for marijuana law reform.
Oklahomans will be voting soon on a medical marijuana ballot initiative, and Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.
We see the people taking matters into their own hands to legislate with ballot initiatives to reform marijuana policies after years of futile efforts to get their legislatures to change outdated laws.
Wichita voters will have another chance to bring marijuana sentencing reform to a vote, and we’ll begin collecting signatures at the April 11 special election polls. Meet Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Peace and Social Justice Center, 1407 N. Topeka, to get organized for the election collection.
What will the candidates for the 4th District congressional seat do to reform federal marijuana laws? Will they vote to remove marijuana from its ridiculous Schedule 1 classification? If the answer is no, or the candidate doesn’t even show up to forums to ask (Ron Estes), don’t give them your vote.
Janice Bradley, Wichita
Consider Rockhold
Consider Chris Rockhold when voting for our District 4 congressman on April 11. He is a very bright, capable and honest person – which is strange for a politician. He is the kind of person who will show thoughtful judgment when facing the issues, and will feel free to vote honestly.
Being a Libertarian, not a Democrat nor Republican, and not being bought out by the special interests, Rockhold will be unusually free to support what seems right. Like most Americans, he believes that would include getting the government out of a whole lot of entanglements in which it is now embroiled.
Gordon Bakken, Wichita
Why Thompson?
Not decided on which way to vote on April 11? Let me help.
If you are a woman: James Thompson will fight President Trump’s arrogant chauvinism.
If you are a small businessman like myself: You know that Gov. Sam Brownback’s “trickle-down economics” didn’t work. It won’t work any better nationally.
If you are a parent: How do you like the state of our schools? The cost of college education? Thompson is committed to funding public education and making college affordable.
If you are a minority: Thompson is a civil-rights lawyer who devoted his law practice to fighting for you.
If you are a senior citizen: Thompson will fight hard to protect your Social Security, Medicare and enhanced Medicaid in Kansas.
If you are a veteran: Thompson is a vet as well and feels that if we send you into action, we should fund your medical needs.
If you are a worker: Bringing back good-paying jobs to Kansas is Thompson’s top priority.
Have I left anyone out? Well, if you are a U.S. citizen, you want a congressman with grit. If you watched Thompson debate Ron Estes, that speaks for itself.
Bill Tichenor, Mount Hope
Estes right for job
I’ve had the privilege of knowing Ron Estes for many years. I’ve seen his ability to look at problems, whether at the Sedgwick County Treasurer’s Office or the Kansas Treasurer’s Office, and find solutions that are beneficial for the people he is serving.
Estes focuses on solving problems. His opponent wastes no time to lament problems, but offers very little insight as to solving them. Kansans in the 4th District would be blessed to have Estes, a problem solver, serving us in Washington, D.C. I encourage you to vote Ron Estes on April 11.
Ben Sauceda, Park City
Thompson serves
The issue of veterans serving in Congress, as well as teachers and other under-represented careers, is an important one. That is why the April 11 election is of utmost importance.
As a former U.S. Army paratrooper who spent a year on the ground in Afghanistan, I can tell you that soldiers always put the mission above our self-interests. We could not survive if we spent more time arguing than accomplishing our goal. That is why veterans are uniquely qualified to run this country.
I have encouraged all of my fellow brothers in arms to get involved and run for office, regardless of political party. I know I can work with them, and they would work with me, and we won’t play childish political games while doing so. Veterans are interested in public service, not becoming a politician.
I unwaveringly support James Thompson in our upcoming special election. As a former U.S. Army infantryman, Thompson will not hesitate to look the Washington, D.C., establishment in the eye and tell them what Kansas needs, as well as build bridges whenever possible.
Recent TV ads attempting to connect Thompson to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are laughable at best. His campaign is not funded by one single Washington politician. It is funded by the people who deserve better leadership in this country – all of us.
Ben Poteete, Goddard
Estes is real deal
I rarely get to be excited about supporting a candidate. As a grassroots activist, I spend most of my time trying to stop bad legislation and exposing the poor votes of politicians to their constituents.
Ron Estes is one of those candidates about whom I get to be excited. He is someone who takes a position because he believes in that position, not because it is politically expedient. He’ll tell you the same things in private that you’ll hear him say in a speech or debate.
Estes understands that our nearly $20 trillion debt is unsustainable and must be reined in. He wants a full repeal of Obamacare and won’t settle for sloppy half measures, like the American Health Care Act. He’ll support our gun rights and oppose warrantless domestic spying. He will fight for the civil liberties of every one of his constituents.
April 11 will be the first time that I’ll have ever been content with the candidate I’m voting for in a general election for a federal office. We have never had a better opportunity to send a grassroots conservative to Congress.
I’m voting for Ron Estes. I hope you will, too.
Blake Branson, Bel Aire
