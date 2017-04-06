Letters on Thompson, Roberts, Trump, health workers

Helpful article on congressional race
The Eagle did a tremendous service for voters in District 4 (“Where the candidates stand on the issues,” April 2 Insight). On April 11, we will decide who will go to Washington, D.C., as our representative in Congress. The Eagle provided a format for the candidates to express their position on various issues.
I encourage each registered voter in District 4 to read this article and judge for yourself which candidate reflects your position.
I’m a 73-year-old semi-retired professional. I spent most of my adult life as a registered Republican. I have never been comfortable with either the conservative or liberal labels – I guess that makes me a moderate something.
Local media should receive high praise for their coverage of this race. I’ve listened carefully to each candidate. What I heard was Republican Ron Estes echoing the tiring sound bites from the far right. I have no doubt he is a strong supporter of taking the failed Gov. Sam Brownback economic policies to Washington. I cannot support that.
Democrat James Thompson’s responses in The Eagle reflect my positions. That I can support.
Tom Savage, Bel Aire
Thompson best fit
I laid down my Sunday Eagle stunned. What was The Eagle editorial board thinking in endorsing the District 4 congressional candidate who has money instead of life experience? Who shrank away from most of the debates and forums? Who has supported Gov. Sam Brownback’s financial race to the bottom?
It’s obvious to me that Democrat James Thompson is a far, far better fit for real-life 4th District Kansans. He’s a stalwart who knows real life first hand.
At the age of 16, he was the only income earner for his family, living in a van. Encouraged by a teacher, he finished high school, joined the military, attended college with the GI bill and law school with student loans that will take years to pay off.
Thompson practices law. He has the courage to step forward to run for office. His campaign contributions average about $25. That’s the person to represent real, living, breathing Kansans.
(The other guy represents the ugly money of Kansas.)
I swing between puzzlement and outright horror at the editorial board’s endorsement. Real Kansans, wouldn’t you rather have a real guy in Washington? Please vote for the real guy, James Thompson.
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Roberts’ hypocrisy
I contacted Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., concerning the appointment of a Supreme Court justice and delaying confirmation until the Intelligence committees complete their hearings. I received a canned response, including the following paragraph:
“As we continue to move forward in the confirmation process, I am hopeful we can proceed in a manner that is fair, dignified and respectful of Judge (Neil) Gorsuch. More harm can be done if we neglect our responsibility to our constituents and our nation by becoming embroiled in a partisan political battle. I look forward to ensuring a full Supreme Court judicial bench as quickly as possible.”
That shows the hypocrisy of the senator who wouldn’t consider an interview of Judge Merrick Garland. I guess the difference is this appointment was made by a white Republican president.
Bill Bush, Rose Hill
Trump solves problems
President Trump gave an excellent speech to Congress earlier this year, impressing many – except for some (how sad).
I suggest that he do no more tweeting. It is used only in a negative way against him.
Trump continues solving many of our problems with knowledgeable and workable solutions.
Dolores Baum, Wichita
Salute health workers
I became a primary care physician because I believe in the power of intervention to prevent disease and ultimately help my patients live happier and longer lives. In honor of National Public Health Week, I salute my counterparts in public health who are working to accomplish the same things that I am.
Doctors are an important piece of the health care puzzle; however, we cannot do it alone. Public health professionals work tirelessly to make their communities healthier at the population level.
Populations of people in a community need fresh air, nutritious food and safe spaces to be active. We are very fortunate to have a dedicated network of people here in Wichita who are willing to address this work so that the rest of us have the ability to make health-conscious decisions in our daily lives.
The notion that health care exists solely between a doctor and a patient is unrealistic, both economically and in terms of benefit to the patient. The future of health care will emphasize preventing disease rather than treating it. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with other health professionals for the betterment of my patients and all the people in my community.
Phil Montgomery, Wichita
