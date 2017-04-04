Letters on public health, Thompson, Estes

Praise for public health champions
In recognition of National Public Health Week, I give praise to public health champions throughout Kansas who work to make our communities healthier.
I praise their work on walking trails and bike paths, playgrounds for children, equipment for school physical education classes or policies for recess. And I praise their efforts to create farmers markets, healthy school concessions, community gardens and ways to retain and attract local grocery stores in rural areas and lower-income neighborhoods.
They also have worked to implement clean indoor air ordinances and tobacco-free campuses across the state. And they are strong advocates to assure hardworking Kansans have access to affordable health and dental care, no matter where they live.
In addition to these grassroots and policy initiatives, there is the importance of data collection to identify community and statewide trends and to guide planning and funding for our most critical health needs.
There is still much to do to improve the health of all Kansans. We rank the seventh most obese state in the country (34 percent of Kansans). For Kansas children ages 10-17, one in three are obese. Nearly 18 percent of all adults in the state smoke. Also, one in seven Kansans struggle to get enough food to eat.
Fortunately, public health initiatives help provide the framework for individuals to make healthy choices and for us to create healthier communities to live, work and play.
Steve Coen, Wichita
President and CEO
Kansas Health Foundation
Vote Thompson
I was disappointed the Republican Party choice Ron Estes to run for Mike Pompeo’s congressional seat. I’ve watched Estes’ ads, read his literature, and listened to the TV debate. Estes is deeply connected to the ultra-right wing of the Republican Party. He has no new ideas, has not stood up to Gov. Sam Brownback, even though he’s the state treasurer, and apparently has one accomplishment – giving money back to taxpayers that is owed to them. Isn’t that his job? He must assume some responsibility for the state’s dismal financial condition. He is the type of Republican that Kansans have worked to vote out of office.
The Democratic Party selected a first-rate candidate, James Thompson. He deserves our attention. He is a combat veteran who pulled himself up from extreme childhood poverty by working hard, and today he is a successful civil rights lawyer. He understands military and veteran needs (like Pompeo), and he certainly won’t support policies that will bring the failed Brownback agenda to Washington, D.C.
Please join me in voting for James Thompson on April 11 – or even better, vote early.
Susan K. Osborne, Wichita
Estes experienced
State Treasurer Ron Estes is running to fill the 4th District House seat vacated by Mike Pompeo (recently appointed CIA director).
I know Estes. He is no show-boater. He is the quiet, personable guy with well-thought-out, innovative solutions.
Estes is results oriented. He has run his office so efficiently that that he came in $600,000 under budget. As state treasurer, Estes returned more than $113 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners.
Estes worked with both sides to implement the Kansas ABLE savings program, creating tax-free savings accounts for people with disabilities.
Raised on a Kansas farm and married with three children, Estes has the good, solid Kansas traditional values of work, faith and helping others. He will work to balance the budget, reduce taxes, curb spending, defeat radical Islamic terrorism, stop illegal immigration and secure our borders.
With a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in business administration, plus 21 years of experience in private-sector aerospace, oil and gas, and manufacturing, Estes has the education, temperament and experience to represent Kansans in the U.S. House. Vote Ron Estes on April 11.
Shirley Koehn, Wichita
