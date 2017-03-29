Letters on health care, PBS, clean energy, Merritt

Health care is a right and a responsibility
Following the failure of Congress to pass controversial legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, former Republican congressman Tom Delay of Texas said that the fundamental error was to work from the premise that “health care is a right” for all people. He adamantly expressed his belief that health care is a responsibility, not a right.
That’s an easily grasped statement for those opposed to government participation in private enterprise and/or personal choice. But this a false dichotomy.
Health care is both a right and a responsibility. And an issue that transcends personal choice.
Although we may disagree on the level of service and the requisite circumstances to gain access, there is general agreement that everyone has right to access the system.
We may also disagree on the degree to which responsibility is shared and how much rests with the individual. But there is a general agreement that the responsibilities for accessible health care extend beyond the individual.
Don’t confuse overly simplified political rhetoric designed to give others access to power with the more extensive and inclusive debate required to discover what it will take to give you access to health care.
Jerry Sherwood, Wichita
Don’t deserve a dime
I’m a lifetime conservative and have contributed thousands of dollars over the years to the Heritage Foundation. That will not be the case in the future.
If the foundation cannot back the first major piece of legislation supported by the president in a compromising way, it doesn’t deserve a dime.
The same holds true for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and most members of the Freedom Caucus.
Donald D. Sbarra, Wichita
PBS still needed
In “Historic opportunity to reduce spending” (March 22 Opinion), columnist Cal Thomas demonstrated his lack of knowledge of the value of the Public Broadcasting Service.
Thomas stated that PBS “is today, in an age of multiple TV choices, as outdated as a VHS tape.” First, there are no other choices for quality children’s programming on the free channels available via antenna. Because Thomas can afford expensive cable or satellite, he should compare “Sesame Street” to the messages conveyed to children on the cable/satellite channels that bombard the children with flashing colors and disrespectful dialogue. The other high quality programs are in the higher subscription tiers.
Second, education doesn’t stop with the children’s programs. This week’s KPTS program guide for adult viewing includes a series on prosecuting war crimes and genocide. On a lighter note, “Downton Abby” entertained millions while teaching valuable history lessons. Nature programs help us understand that the environment is worth protecting.
PBS is not simply entertainment but imperative for a better future for all of us.
I donate to KPTS and fully believe it should be partially supported by donations, but Thomas should not lead people to believe PBS is not needed in today’s environment.
Barb Oglesby, Derby
Wrong audience
At a recent forum in north Wichita, about 100 people were instructed on what their rights are if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents show up at their door (March 19 Eagle). There were a number of speakers encouraging people about their undocumented situation.
One of the speakers was the Democrat running for Mike Pompeo’s congressional seat, James Thompson. He told them, “Even if you don’t have a piece of paper that says you are an American, you are an American in my mind.”
Thompson is a civil rights lawyer. Illegal immigrants can not legally vote for Thompson. He would probably do more to get votes if he spoke at events that have American voters.
Debra Weingartner, Madison
Expand clean energy
Soon we will have a new congressman in Kansas’ 4th District. Traditionally, congressmen set out to find ways to improve the well being of constituents and strengthen economic opportunities in their districts. Learning about and joining the House Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus should be on the freshman’s to-do list.
This caucus, with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, studies how best to restore clean air and safe waters while adding jobs in rural communities. With wind and solar farms operating or planned in 10 of its 17 counties, the 4th District is better positioned than most to expand in the clean energy economy.
If the new congressman will work with the Climate Solutions Caucus and support harvesting the wind and light Kansas is blessed with, families in the 4th District will enjoy greater economic opportunity.
Darrel Hart, Wichita
Salute to Merritt
I read with interest that Eagle columnist and former editor Davis Merritt is to be inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame on April 7 (March 22 Eagle).
Because of his writings criticizing President Trump, Merritt and I are seldom in agreement. Even so, as a writer and editor, Merritt is extremely deserving of the honor.
I congratulate him and borrow a famous quote from the Sage of Emporia, William Allen White: “We who hate your gaudy guts salute you.”
Jon E. Ehrsam, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments