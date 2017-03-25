Letters on Trump, Social Work Month

Trump a lost cause, should resign
From now on, “air quotes” don’t explain, hyperbole cannot be substituted for lies, and blaming others is no excuse for President Trump’s incompetence, bullying, ignorance and, perhaps, high crimes and misdemeanors.
Trump is not the friend of the coal miners, or he would not have so many Goldman Sachs people on his Cabinet. He is not the friend of the working poor, or he would never let the House or Senate vote on the mess called the American Health Care Act. He is not the friend of the children or the elderly in this country, or he would never have presented his budget proposal to Congress.
Trump is not the friend of our longtime international allies, or he would not be constantly negating the importance of NATO, multilateral agreements or cutting the State Department budget by 37 percent. I would guess that he does not know the difference between a one-state and two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.
I am asking Trump not to preemptively pardon his staff and administration personnel who may be subject to the counter-intelligence investigation by the FBI.
In my opinion, Trump is a lost cause. For the sake of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I ask him to resign – to make one legal and ethical decision that shows he takes the welfare of this country seriously.
Michael Poage, Wichita
Hard to love
The following letter to the editor was dictated by Harry Williford of Wichita shortly before his death earlier this month:
I understand that President Trump and I are fellow Presbyterians. One of the greatest tenets of our shared faith is to “love one another.” I am having a terrible time bringing myself to say, “I love you, Donald.”
Maybe I can work out a compromise:
“I love you, Donald, but I hate what your social policies are doing to the rest of the people I love.”
Lord, forgive me if that is not enough.
Standing up
March is Social Work Month. In 2017, our theme nationally is “Social Workers Stand Up.”
Professional social workers advocate daily in different settings to empower Americans. Kansas licensed social workers work with individuals, groups and communities. Social workers are employed in private practice, in local settings, and at state and federal agencies. They work in schools, universities, mental and physical health settings, and social service agencies.
For decades we have advocated for equal rights of all children and all adults, including the disabled, women, older persons, and different ethnic, cultural and religious groups, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
Social workers are the largest professional group that works with people of all ages with substance abuse issues and mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression.
If you currently work with a social worker, or previously were helped by one, please take the opportunity this month to acknowledge the services you receive as an individual, in your community and your environment.
Doris Weller, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments