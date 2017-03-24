Letters on WSU basketball, Ron Estes

How WSU can win more respect
There has been a lot of talk of disrespect by the NCAA for the No. 10 seed that Wichita State was given. I really don’t understand where Coach Gregg Marshall or the WSU fans are coming from. A 10 seed is probably what they earned based upon their season.
Michigan State was a 9 seed, Oklahoma State a 10 seed; both beat WSU and played in harder conferences. WSU had two top 50 RPI wins: Illinois State was by far their best win, and Colorado State was their next best win, a top 100 RPI. Of the 29 Division 1 wins, 23 were against teams ranked 150-plus; 16 of those were Missouri Valley Conference teams.
Don’t cry foul when the NCAA seeds you as you should be. WSU didn’t beat any nonconference team of any caliber and played in a horrible MVC conference, which hurt them.
If WSU wants respect, win some quality games and play in a better conference. Until then, just be happy you made it at all and stop the whining.
Gary Vonada, Wichita
Estes missing
I attended the recent 4th Congressional District candidate forum hosted by Women for Kansas and the League of Women Voters (March 17 Eagle). All questions for the two candidates in attendance (Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold) were submitted by the audience. The debate was excellent, balanced, civil and lively. It was an excellent event – except for the failure of Republican candidate Ron Estes to attend.
The Kansas Republican Party referred to the event as “political theater” staged by that known liberal group – women. Once again, Estes failed to show up, listen and respond to our district. His logic is simple and arrogant – he’s the Republican, and Kansas always elects Republicans. He has connections to Gov. Sam Brownback and party money to run ads and (he believes) win easily.
On April 11, my vote goes to James Thompson, a veteran, civil rights attorney and strong advocate for public education. I encourage all 4th District voters to join me. Show that we are not already bought and paid for.
R. Patrick Gaughan, Wichita
