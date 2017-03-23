Letters on Comey and Democrats, campus carry, Stallworth

‘Three Little Pigs,’ rewritten
James Comey helped the Democrats rewrite the “Three Little Pigs”:
Once upon a time, there was a big bad wolf named Vladimir Putin. He liked to huff, puff and blow cybersecurity down, while shirtless. Fearing this, a little piggy built a house of bricks around his cyber info. He warned the other little pigs to do the same, but, after accusing him of fear mongering, they built houses of straw and twigs.
“The 1980s called,” they said during a 2012 presidential debate. “They want their foreign policy back.”
Big Bad Putin huffed, puffed and blew their straw and twig houses down, but couldn’t blow down the house of bricks. He stole the cyber info from the other pigs, which made them mad. Instead of faulting their own construction, they said, “The piggy who built the house of bricks must be colluding with the wolf.”
They harassed the piggy with endless Senate hearings and FBI investigations, and they lived happily ever after - until the Big Bad Wolf grew hungry for pork chops.
Is this better than the traditional version? Which would you read to your kids?
Peter Goico, Wichita
Safe environment for all students
I am currently a college student at a private college. The new law that allows college students to carry on campus does not affect my school.
As a student, I think it should be up to the college or university to regulate where students are allowed to carry. Forcing colleges and universities to not have their own regulations as to where students can carry and how guns can be stored can cause more problems for the schools. It could result in more gun accidents than would otherwise happen if regulated by the school. Schools should be able to create a safe environment for all students.
Joshua White, Goddard
An incredible talent
I did not know Dave Stallworth, but I watched and read about him throughout his career. Bottom line: He was a terrific player and quality individual.
I was fortunate enough to see him go for 46 against No. 1-ranked Cincinnati in 1963. His performance has to be one of the greatest of any time, anywhere.
He was an incredible talent. Losing him is a huge loss for all of us.
Morgan Metcalf, El Dorado
