Letters on health care plan, liberal controls, Muslim Brotherhood

Why so important to add choice?
One of the aims for the proposed health care plan is to replace the government mandate with choice by the consumer. But millions of Americans will lose health insurance.
The proposed plan harms the credibility of President Donald Trump, who has supported universal coverage. During the presidential campaign and as recently as January, Trump repeatedly stressed his support for universal health coverage, saying his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would provide “insurance for everybody.”
The poor people pay little or no income taxes, so a “tax credit” makes no sense for them. Also, health care costs are expected to rise with age. Under this plan, older Americans will be hard hit.
Finally, recall that prescription drug plan D started by President George W. Bush. The plan contains a government mandate. Fines, in the form of higher premiums, are imposed on those who do not sign at the proper time. Why is the change from a “government mandate” to “choice” so important for health care?
Prem N. Bajaj, Wichita
Liberal controls
MIT economist Jonathan Gruber, who was a consultant during the development of the Affordable Care Act, was caught publicly saying that the stupidity of American voters allowed the ACA to pass. And there were Democrats we heard say similar things.
Look at the actual content of the ACA and see new taxes on things that have nothing to do with medical coverage or procedures, such as income reporting requirements on the selling of gold coins. I think former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., got that put in to punish people and companies that support conservative TV and radio programs.
Elitists and members of Congress look like they are enemies of the American people, or at least of those who don’t submit to their liberal controls.
Catherine French, Wichita
Learn the truth
I was appalled at protestors’ behavior last month at John Guandolo’s talk on the Muslim Brotherhood in America (“No place here,” March 4 Letters to the Editor).
Act for America is a grassroots organization committed to protecting American values and rights as laid out by the Constitution. It is not a hate group. The only hate I experienced firsthand came from protestors yelling at attendees and calling us names.
A 1991 explanatory memorandum written for the Muslim Brotherhood, which was admitted as an exhibit during the 2007 Holy Land Foundation trial, states: “The process of settlement is a ‘civilization-jihadist process’ … The Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood) must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands.” Why not believe them?
I applaud the Crown Uptown for championing constitutional freedoms. It’s time to stand up to bullies and use facts, not opinions, when discussing the Muslim Brotherhood. It is incumbent upon each citizen to research this topic and think critically.
What are they trying to prevent us from discovering? The truth?
Wendy Letter, Wichita
