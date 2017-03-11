Letters on China policy, white men, day without women

U.S. should rethink policy with China
Many people seem to think our Cuba foreign policy failed – that the sanctions did not move it toward democracy. But our most egregious failure when it comes to dealing with a communist state is China.
In the early 1970s, Richard Nixon normalized relations with China, and in 1979, Jimmy Carter recognized the “one China” policy, dumping a reliable ally of Taiwan. Then, in 2001, we welcomed China into the World Trade Organization. It has become a large trading partner.
You would think China would become a trusted ally. But when we recently deployed a missile defense system in South Korea to defend it against the radical state of North Korea, China firmly opposed it. North Korea’s largest trading partner is China, and what little economic success North Korea has it receives from China.
North Korea recently launched four missiles toward our bases in Japan. Also, the Chinese seem to be building a strong military so it can throw its weight around in the China Sea – a military paid for by the one-sided trade we have with them.
If our China foreign policy was more like our Cuba foreign policy, would we not be better off? With proper sanctions, China would not have the money for this mischief.
Is it time to re-examine our relations with China?
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
No white men?
Political correctness protects virtually every minority or disenfranchised group in the world against public criticism. This leaves only white men vulnerable and open to political attacks.
The day without immigrants got me to thinking. What would the world be like without white men?
So I sat down and started to write a novel in the style of Tim Lahaye’s “Left Behind” series about a world without white men. But I gave up after writing only the first paragraph, which goes something like this: It was a dark and stormy night. Everyone was huddled together, naked, in a cave. Someone, who sounded suspiciously like Hillary Clinton, said, “I sure wish somebody would invent electricity.” The end.
Steve W. Cartwright, Derby
No women?
A “day without women,” eh? Why couldn’t they schedule this to coincide with the Super Bowl, so we could all celebrate it?
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
Great speaker
Four friends and I had the opportunity to travel to Southwestern College last week to attend the 2017 Docking Lecture Series on “Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court” with an outstanding speaker, Jeffrey Toobin.
Toobin is both a CNN senior analyst and best-selling author of seven books. This bright and entertaining speaker is clearly an expert in the law, politics and media. His analysis of these components, as he explained how the U.S. Supreme Court has changed in its conservatism over the decades, provided us with much insight.
I would like to thank the Docking family, Union State Bank and Southwestern College for bringing Toobin to share his expertise of the Supreme Court.
Doris Weller, Wichita
