Letters on water regulations, Ranzau, James Thompson, Yemen raid

Rollback of EPA water rule is welcome
President Trump’s recent executive order to roll back the Waters of the United States rule, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s effort to withdraw the rule, is welcome – and not just to farmers and ranchers across the country but to anyone who understands the danger of unrestricted government overreach.
Builders, homeowners, developers, golf course managers, cities, counties, states and farmers and ranchers knew the WOTUS rule was a federal land grab, aimed at telling farmers, ranchers and others how to run their businesses. The previous administration’s EPA failed to listen to the concerns of farmers and ranchers when drafting the rule and created widespread confusion for agriculture. Under the rule, the smallest pond or ditch could be declared a federal waterway.
I join many of our fellow Kansans in thanking Trump and Pruitt for their efforts to stop WOTUS, answer the call for a commonsense approach to regulatory reform, and recognize the positive conservation efforts of farmers and ranchers.
Rich Felts, Manhattan
President, Kansas Farm Bureau
OK with satire
Sedgwick County commissioners Richard Ranzau and Michael O’Donnell must not be aware that many women recognize political satire ( “ ‘The progressive movement is the enemy of the people,’ county leader says,” March 2 Eagle).
This liberal woman is in no danger of becoming “unglued,” as O’Donnell suggested, when a woman was satirized as a “lap dog” in a recent Richard Crowson cartoon. Indeed, Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita – hardly in the “progressive” camp – is on record as believing in freedom of the press and found the humor in the cartoon.
Are Ranzau and O’Donnell imitating the administration in Washington, D.C., trying to demonize the press because it reports political activities (“the progressive movement”) not to their liking?
Fortunately, Eagle executive editor Steve Coffman made it clear that freedom of the press, protected by the First Amendment, is alive and well in The Eagle editorial offices.
Agree or disagree with the reporting of news events and editorial opinions, but be aware that only a government interested in controlling the populace would consider censorship of any kind.
Delphine (Del) Smith, Wichita
Ranzau’s views
It’s always entertaining to read the latest outbursts from Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau. He is now proclaiming that it’s not just the media that are the “enemy of the people,” as President Trump proclaims. Rather, “the progressive movement is the enemy of the people” (March 2 Eagle).
This sweeps about half of the population of the United States into “enemy of the people” status, and vilifies those who don’t agree with Ranzau’s views of life in the United States.
He promoted this view two years ago, when he stated, “This country, state, county over time has moved so far to the left we don’t recognize core American values.” This assumes that the left has no core American values and has somehow secretly and maliciously led us away from all that is good.
Of course, Ranzau, on the far right, has an unshakeable chokehold on core American values. Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney followed a similar path with the conclusion that 47 percent of the population of these United States were freeloaders, takers and loafers.
Ranzau seems to have problems with science, immigrants, budgets, Agenda 21, health care, education and empathy.
Unless you believe that logic, reason, data, research, cooperation and understanding should lead policymakers, this will not bother you.
Dave Crook, Derby
Vote for Thompson
Voters in District 4 have a choice to make on April 11 to fill the slot left vacant by former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo. For me, it is a clear choice.
James Thompson is the fresh new blood that is sorely needed in Washington, D.C. He is a veteran with a keen sense of what is needed to reform veterans’ affairs.
If you are undecided and want to hear the candidates in person, don’t miss the debate starting at 6 p.m. March 16 at Davis Hall on Friends University.
Tom Savage, Bel Aire
Blames generals
It seems Donald Trump wants to be president but not commander in chief. He will not accept responsibility for the botched Yemen raid and blames the loss of a U.S. sailor on his generals. How pathetic.
I served in the military during the Eisenhower administration, and I can’t imagine Ike blaming a mission failure on his generals.
It doesn’t matter when the mission was planned or who did the planning; it’s the commander in chief’s responsibility. He owns it. The buck stops at the Oval Office.
Trump says that the mission gathered valuable intelligence, but so what? He has made it well known what he thinks of the intelligence community.
It’s time for Trump to “man up” and act like a commander in chief.
John G. Menges, Wichita
