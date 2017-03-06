Letters on education divide, Leonard Pitts, Trump voter

The dumbing down of America
I appreciated Leonard Pitts’ column, “Biggest divide is education gap between left and right” (Feb. 20 Opinion). As I read it, I thought of the Pink Floyd lyrics “we don’t need no education” and “all in all you’re just another brick in the wall.”
Sadly, that has become engrained in the thinking of so many today. It is the kind of thinking, or lack of thinking, that radicals want people to have, so they can manipulate them.
But there is more to the problem than lack of formal education. When minds are closed to new information – and rational, critical, logical, humanitarian thinking is replaced by listening to flamboyant, boastful, disrespectful, fear-mongering “saviors” – trouble begins. And it can come from political and religious leaders.
The core of Christianity – to love your neighbor as yourself – and the story of the good Samaritan have been thrown under the bus by many politicians today. Yet they are being supported by many who profess to be Christian.
The biggest danger to society today is self-centered, narrow-minded people who have stopped thinking for themselves and let self-proclaimed saviors lead them astray. They often only listen to certain news sources, and believe their religious dogma is the only way.
Jim Laney, Wichita
Enough of Pitts
I am dismayed at how The Eagle continues to publish the lies of columnist Leonard Pitts. Is it hurting for actual journalists to contribute to its publication?
Pitts has no writing ability unless he writes about black/white incidents. Take last week’s column in which he brought up and tried to inflame the incident with Trayvon Martin (Feb. 27 Opinion).
Let’s face it – the case had positive and negative for both parties involved. The case went to trial, and George Zimmerman was found not guilty by a jury of his peers consisting of black, white and Hispanic origins. That is what we all want in America – fairness.
That should have been it, but not according to Pitts. He still rants and raves about so-called injustices.
Funny, we never hear from him when an African-American commits a crime against another race or culture. Talk about racism. Pitts is one of the reasons there are problems in the United States.
Pitts will continue until newspapers get tired of his garbage and fire him or they lose their subscribers. Wonder which will happen first?
Shane Davis, Wichita
Proved point
A recent letter writer said of liberals, “stupid is as stupid does” (“Who is stupid?” Feb. 22 Letters to the Editor). This is a perfect illustration of what columnist Leonard Pitts was talking about (Feb. 20 Opinion).
The writer claims to be smart, even though he voted for a person who’s never held a public office and never served in the armed services and who lies about things that are easily fact checked.
Darris Lee Harris, Chicago
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments