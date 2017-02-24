Letter on voting rates, fascism, Trump taxes, dog park, lost Ninja

Don’t blame the election on Russia
There is much talk about Russia interfering in our last presidential election. It is critical that we dissuade ourselves of this notion immediately.
When we, as citizens, fail to properly vet individuals running for office, consistently return incumbents to office who have shown a propensity for representing and enriching themselves at the expense of their constituents, and have only 54.6 percent of the voting-age population even bother to vote, it is not Russia that is destroying our democracy. It is us.
If we insist on higher quality candidates, take the time to inform ourselves of the real issues in the election and turn out en masse to vote, no other country can ever destroy our democracy.
Thomas Kimbrell, Wichita
Warning signs
A recent e-mail I received from a friend speaks directly to many of us who fear the direction our new president is trying to take our country.
She sent me the content of a poster at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., on the “Early Warning Signs of Fascism.”
The warning signs are: powerful and continuing nationalism; disdain for human rights; identification of enemies as a unifying cause; supremacy of the military; rampant sexism; controlled mass media; obsession with national security; religion and government intertwined; corporate power corruption; labor power suppressed; disdain for intellectuals and the arts; obsession with crime and punishment; rampant cronyism and corruption; fraudulent elections.
I was a child in World War II and have since studied the rise of fascism in Europe, when many people looked to a strong man to make their country great again. Those of us who suspected parallels with fascism in last year’s campaign now are seeing it come to fruition.
We can only hope and pray that if the executive branch of government continues on its current track, Congress and the judiciary, as well as the media and enlightened citizens, will work together to thwart its plan.
Myrne Roe, Wichita
Don’t pay taxes
Let’s start another movement of protest and not pay our income taxes (like our “I’m smart” president). They can’t put a million people in jail.
Come on, people. Unite against a homegrown cheat and dictator.
Doris A. Riggs, Valley Center
Happy now?
OK, President Trump voters. How’s it going?
He’s doing what he promised. He’s doing what you voted for. Are you happy?
If you aren’t, welcome back to reality. If you are, I feel sorry for you.
Jim McKinney, Derby
Not a dog park
Particularly on this extraordinary, springlike February, it disturbs me that dogs running loose in Buffalo Park in west Wichita could be a bigger danger to adults, children and other adults as the weather continues to moderate and more people use the park.
A friend took her large, well-harnessed poodle for a daily walk there recently, and there were three large dogs (one owner) running loose. My friend carries a stick to protect herself and ward off aggressive dogs. Very often, when she politely tells dog owners that there is a leash law, she is brushed off. This is not a rare occurrence.
Buffalo Park is not a dog park, and there should be signs to that effect placed there. Perhaps, there will be a better response to this problem when a child gets bitten or a dog mauled and there is a lawsuit.
Ginny Sartorius, Wichita
Good Samaritan
God bless the good Samaritan who saved our granddaughter’s birthday gift.
Our granddaughter wanted a Ninja blender for her birthday. I purchased one at Wal-Mart on west Kellogg. But when I got home realized I had left it in the cart.
My first impulse was to panic. Then I prayed, and called Wal-Mart on west Kellogg. A good Samaritan saw that I had left the Ninja in the cart and took it to customer service. Even the service people were impressed by the honesty of this individual.
As a grandmother, I just want to say a sincere “thank you.” When my granddaughter opened her Ninja, the look on her face said it all. Then I told her the story of her lost, then found present.
Thank you for this example of Christian behavior in action. God is good and alive in the hearts of many.
Debbie Meili, Clearwater
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments