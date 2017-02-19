Letters on special election, Brownback shell game, welfare rules, NATO

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

0:54 Firefighter calendar models show off adoptable dogs

2:17 Catching lake monsters

1:12 Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

3:23 Battling a river monster

1:08 Record-setting fish