Letters on GOP morality, Trump, teacher unions, abortion

1:05 Man crashes into tree in Derby, dies Pause

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

3:25 Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken-fried steaks in 10 months

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery