Letters on longer school day, unpaid tickets, GOP candidates, civility, DeVos

Longer school day wearing kids out
I work as a foster grandparent in three second-grade classrooms in the Wichita school district. Daily, I see kids struggling in school.
Learning and concentration with such a long school day is a struggle. By 3 p.m., teachers’ and kids’ brains are fried. A longer school day, in my opinion, has accomplished nothing (“The struggle over longer school days,” Feb. 5 Eagle).
Increased behavior problems are on the rise. As a volunteer, I see this struggle every day from kids who are just worn out. Even the second recess is not helping.
Kids and teachers are in school longer than many people work at their business jobs every day. Please find a way to decrease the school day again and give kids, families and teachers their evenings back again.
Jeanne-Marie Neuroth, Wichita
Dangerous drivers
My wife and I like to think we have compassion for our fellow man, and we support numerous organizations in the area. However, I was appalled by some of what was reported in Sunday’s article addressing unpaid tickets and poverty (“Unpaid tickets trap some in a cycle of court trips, poverty,” Feb. 5 Eagle).
The article said that one man with a suspended license “continues to drive at times, and when he is pulled over, in addition to paying bail money, he sometimes has to pay $1,000 for a lawyer.” It also reported that “every time he is caught running a red light or speeding, he is taken to jail.”
Golly, with this kind of attitude it would seem some of these folks belong in jail. Sounds like they are too dangerous to be on the street.
Don Ames, Derby
None of them
An Eagle article about the debate by six Republicans seeking the nomination to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, made no mention whatsoever of the 4th District citizens’ struggles (Feb. 4 Eagle). That pretty well defines where their interests lie. If given a chance to vote, I couldn’t vote for any one of them.
Harry Williford, Wichita
Argue civilly
The problem with an extremist is that his creed is “speech isn’t free if I don’t agree.”
Without the ability to civilly argue, there is not a chance of establishing a common ground. Unless both sides are open to the other’s opinion, with respect to the other’s point of view, we have no hope of a hospitable co-existence.
Violence, name-calling and threats only widen the divide between us and darken the possibility of my understanding the reason behind your passion. It is possible that I may not agree with you after we have talked, but is certain I will have a greater opportunity to respect you.
Free speech is just that, free, without constraints or fear of retaliation.
Kurt Carter, Garden Plain
Vouchers for all?
At first, I was opposed to the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be secretary of education. She is another billionaire Cabinet officer with no relevant experience. My opposition deepened when, during her confirmation hearing, she couldn’t answer basic questions about current U.S. laws regarding schools. She also refused to indicate support for special-needs students, and she favored allowing guns in public schools in case of attack by grizzly bears.
However, after hearing the Republicans swearing strong support for religious liberty and the First and 14th amendments to the Constitution, I changed my mind.
It dawned on me that when DeVos succeeds in providing vouchers for taxpayers to pay for student tuition at private religious schools, it will not be just evangelical Christian schools that benefit. Jewish schools will also receive taxpayer support, and so will Islamic madrassas, because the Constitution prohibits discrimination based on religion.
So, based on DeVos’ support of taxpayer funding for Christian, Jewish, and Islamic schools, I applaud Kansas Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran for voting for her confirmation.
Carl Caton, Wichita
