Letters on ‘populist,’ election consequence, Planned Parenthood, Shocker Bass Team

Quit calling Trump a ‘populist’
I was under the impression that I knew the meaning of the word “populist.” But I kept hearing it used in reference to President Trump.
I thought the word meant “a man of the people.” I looked it up, and, sure enough, it means a person or political movement of ordinary people.
I am an ordinary person, and Trump’s views do not reflect mine in the least.
I do not believe that wives and children of criminal terrorists should be killed. I do not believe a whole segment of society should be punished for the beliefs of some of its members. I do not believe that poor people should not have health insurance. I do not believe that the wishes of oil and gas companies should take precedence over the water and property rights of native people.
Perhaps it is time we quit referring to this self-absorbed business tycoon as a populist.
Marsha Hephner, Arkansas City
Sit in the back
Democrats sure have difficulty accepting election results. Not just the presidency but both houses of Congress and hundreds of state legislative seats have been lost.
Now they vow to oppose President Trump in every way. Go ahead.
Several years ago, Obamacare was passed without a single Republican vote. Now the boot is on the other foot.
Maybe in four years, Democrats can put back into the White House another fawning sycophant who apologizes for American exceptionalism. Until then, remember his immortal words: “Elections have consequences,” and “they gotta sit in the back.”
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
Stop funding
The government should stop funding to Planned Parenthood immediately. The media says donations to Planned Parenthood have increased since President Trump took office, with many donors mocking Vice President Mike Pence by making donations in his name. If that is the case, let the organization fund itself.
Why even allow abortion, and why is the father often not given a choice in aborting a baby? Ladies you say it’s their body and their choice, but it isn’t. There are two other people involved – the baby and the father.
There are people all over this country who assist illegal aliens coming into this country and staying in this country. They use the argument that illegals are just trying to find a better life. Yet they ignore the millions of babies being aborted. Millions of aborted American babies have their life taken away, while millions of Mexicans enter the country illegally, and the latter get the most support.
Russell Shonk, Wichita
Patient helpers
My husband and I took our 10-year-old grandson to the recent Wichita Sport Show so he could catch a trout. We were impressed with the patience and kindness of the Wichita State University Shocker Bass Team as they worked with him until he finally caught a fish. Thank you, team members, and good luck with your fund- raising efforts to buy a fishing boat.
Karen Foster, Wichita
