Letters on Trump tyranny, immigrants, Koch opinions, women’s march, false facts

Will GOP stand up to Trump’s tyranny?
The checks and balances that our founding fathers set up to prevent tyranny from any one branch apparently are not respected by the president.
President Trump radically changed his top-tier advisers on national security, moving Secretary of Defense James Mattis out and self-proclaimed “Leninist” Steve Bannon into the inner circle.
Federal court judges ordered a stay of deporting green card holders being held at airports under Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees and ruled that they be given access to lawyers. But when members of Congress asked Customs and Border Protection agents to enforce the court’s ruling, they were turned away.
Border agents disregarding a federal court ruling? Government agencies stripped of their professional staff, told to remove taxpayer-funded scientific studies from their websites? A person who has no experience with or commitment to public schools chosen to be secretary of education? Environmental regulations wiped out? Refugees vetted for two years turned away?
We have fallen head-first down the rabbit hole. Where are true Republican conservatives who will “conserve” our great heritage and challenge the American Emperor?
Gretchen Eick, Wichita
Don’t ‘let them in’
Do the throngs chanting “let them in” at our nations airports have a clue what all the new people they want let in would do to this already crowded country? Who is willing to support all these extra people? Not me.
The politicians tell us that these people will do work that Americans won’t do. That’s hogwash. The immigrant women and children will certainly not be working.
Also, do some people not understand that there are those who come through our borders who want to do us harm? Or do they think that won’t happen to them?
The media has made sure that President Trump’s message about protecting the United States got misconstrued. Trump is doing exactly what he promised he would do.
The Democrats are shedding crocodile tears for the “poor immigrants.” In reality, all they care about is squeezing more people into this country who will vote for them.
By the way, when do these protesters work? All I’ve seen them do is scream and yell and tear up property. Oh, now I remember, they are the Obama supporters who didn’t have to work. Remember spread the wealth?
Hang in there, President Trump.
Roxie DeLong, Derby
Unequal opinions
Regarding “Koch objects to Trump’s order on refugees” (Jan. 31 Now Consider This): Charles Koch has many good ideas he has expressed publicly about government policy.
I and many others also have what we consider to be good ideas. But the vast majority of us have no public platform other than that of protests to get our ideas or grievances heard. Even then, protesters are often ridiculed and abused.
The difference between the vast majority and Koch? Lots and lots of money.
It’s so sad that money is the tool used to determine what is right, wrong, true, false, good or bad. But there are now millions of people around the world protesting this president’s behavior. Too bad it takes millions of protesters to even attempt to equal one billionaire in influencing public policy.
Kristen Jackson, Wichita
Our march better
I love Wichita. Our Wichita-style Women’s March is an example of the beautiful people who live here.
Our march invited right-to-life women to walk right along with pro-choice women. Opposing beliefs, yes, but they walked in harmony, each proclaiming their message with civility.
Our march included a sweet little poppet in a pink hat carrying a sign that said, “Be Polite.” Are we listening, adults?
Contrast that with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. If you only watched the sanitized clips shown on TV, you missed the “best” parts. The crude visuals and vulgar harangues coming from walkers and speakers were incomparable, and you can see those if you choose to go online.
Reveling in their nastiness (self-described, by the way), their message was lost to me in a sea of manic and vitriolic frothing of the mouth.
Sure, they have the right to behave that way, but I’m very thankful that I live in a town where people know how to get their point across without such low-brow foolishness. Capping their inspirational day, the D.C. marchers trashed the streets they walked.
Did I already say how much I love Wichita?
Nancy Crabtree, Wichita
No ‘false facts’
Why in the world would any editor allow Wheaton College professor Ed Stetzer to use the term “false facts” in a commentary, and to include that term in the headline (“Reject false facts about refugees,” Jan. 17 Opinion)?
There are no “false facts.” That is as scandalously an incorrect use of the word “fact” as is “alternative fact.”
According to the Concise Oxford Dictionary, “fact” is defined as: “a thing that is indisputably the case. (facts) information used as evidence or as part of a report. (chiefly in law: the truth about events as opposed to interpretation.)”
“False facts” is a contradiction in terms.
Alan Reeder, Bel Aire
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments