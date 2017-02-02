Letters on bus crash, immigrants, Kobach, bathroom bill, Koch

Keep safe distance between vehicles
As I read the follow-up article on the 51 students injured in a crash of two school buses on eastbound Kellogg near I-135 (Jan. 28 Eagle), I was surprised to read the response from Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, who said that “accidents happen like that all the time.”
The rest of Woodrow’s statement gave me the impression that these types of accidents are unavoidable: “When you’re going a certain speed, and you think that everybody else is going a certain speed, and then all of a sudden for whatever reason ahead traffic slows down.”
Isn’t this why we’re taught to travel a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of us? The Kansas Highway Patrol recommends a two-second rule, and it seems that drivers of larger vehicles, particularly those transporting children, would want to keep this rule in mind, especially in metro areas where traffic slow-downs are common.
Katie Cramer, Wichita
Home security?
If we tried to protect our homes from burglars in the same manner that Democratic congressional representatives seem to want to protect our country from terrorists, we would have to leave our doors unlocked, because we wouldn’t want to hinder access by anyone having a legitimate purpose for being there.
I suppose they would protect us with insurance to cover any losses we might sustain. But as with the Affordable Care Act, they would have to pass an insurance bill we would all be required to buy, and then we’d find out what’s in it.
Jerry W. Davidson, Valley Center
Kobach statistics
I am a little disappointed that Secretary of State Kris Kobach is spending so much time in Washington, D.C., helping President Trump manufacture “alternative facts” surrounding voting fraud. After all, according to his own claims, there are between 3 million and 5 million people illegally voting in the United States.
Divide those numbers by 50 states, and a simple calculation shows that Kansas could have somewhere between 60,000 and 100,000 illegal voters.
Now, if one uses Kobach’s prior voter prosecutions as the guide for what we might expect in future voter prosecutions (at least six Republicans out of nine prosecutions), we can mathematically ascertain that somewhere between 40,000 and 60,000 Kansas Republicans should be fined or thrown in jail by the start of the next election cycle.
These statistics sound a little absurd. Is Kobach intentionally lying to us? I’ll let the reader decide.
John R. Renner, Haysville
Order of nature
A mark of psychological wellness is the congruity of mind with reality. If I habitually overestimate causes of tension in my life, I might have a case of anxiety. Or, if I frequently hear voices which are otherwise silent, I might have a case of schizophrenia.
Some of our fellow citizens suffer from confusion about their sexual identity. Their experience of masculinity or femininity is less than congruous with either their anatomy or their sex chromosomes.
This confusion certainly calls for research into its biological causes and a commitment to truth on behalf of those affected. Unfortunately, the very people who claim to have aligned themselves with such individuals often neglect to consider biology and instead rely on emotion.
Locally, the most recent occasion for this has been House Bill 2171. In defining sex as determined by one’s chromosomes, it dares to submit to the order of nature instead of fashion and political expediency. By so doing, it refuses to marginalize biology and its consequent storehouse of knowledge for those who suffer from gender dysphoria and those who seek to address it.
Alan Winter, Mt. Hope
Wasted ink
Why is The Eagle wasting so much time and ink speculating on who the next governor of Kansas will be (Jan. 29 Eagle)? Just ask Charles Koch who he wants and we can skip right to the swearing in.
Mark Unruh, Newton
