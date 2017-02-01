Letters on refugee ban, Trump’s promises, Roberts’ remark, school choice, library ‘savings’

Don’t return to fear, suppression of truth
If you saw “Hidden Figures,” a movie about three African-American women who provided extraordinary intelligence and influence in the infancy of space development, I am sure you experienced a cacophony of emotions and reflections.
We are now on the cusp of returning to the attitudes and practices of the 1950s and ’60s, when fear was intentionally used to breed hate and when truth was skewed and intentionally suppressed.
We made the error years ago of not tapping into the resourcefulness and intellect of the rich African-American culture because of the color of skin. The recent ban on immigrants from seven Muslim countries turns our back on another people – this time because of their religion.
Potential terrorism was invoked, but none of the terrorists who have attacked us on our soil came from the seven countries listed on the ban, while countries such as Saudi Arabia weren’t included on the ban. Of course, Saudi Arabia has oil.
Garth Brooks sings a song titled “We Shall Be Free.” One of the stanzas reads: “When money talks for the very last time, And nobody walks a step behind, When there’s only one race and that’s mankind, Then we shall be free.”
Returning to fear and the suppression of truth as a practice, and intentionally alienating countries and people only diminishes our country, does nothing to make us free.
Kathy L. Wilson, Wichita
History repeating
What a tragic and disgusting way to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day: By signing a refugee ban that encompasses seven countries and excludes groups of people based on their religion and place of origin. History is repeating itself, and it’s a terrifying thing to witness.
Catherine Skaer, Augusta
Keeping promises
It is a refreshing sight to open up The Eagle and see so many articles pertaining to our new president striving to actually fulfill his campaign promises.
Lonnie Long, Wichita
Roberts’ remark
During a recent, and contentious, televised confirmation hearing of a Trump Cabinet member, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., offered a Democratic colleague a Valium pill. He said, “You might want to take it before the second round.”
Aside from being a clumsy attempt at humor, Roberts’ remark revealed his ignorance of one of the America’s greatest health care problems today – the abuse of prescription medications.
The Controlled Substance Act lists Valium as a Schedule IV drug (potential for abuse). It is available only by prescription. Valium is classified as a “depressant” and is one of the three major groups of drugs abused in America. Narcotics (opioid pain killer) and amphetamines (stimulants) are the other two abused groups.
Sharing or distributing a controlled substance without a prescription is a felony.
Roberts’ comment undermines the efforts of health care professionals to educate the public on the importance of appropriate use of controlled substances. It is important to never take a medication unless it is prescribed to you and to never “share” a medication with others.
Controlled substances should be kept in a safe and locked location, and leftover medication should be disposed of properly.
J. Bryan Mann, Valley Center
Allow competition
Regarding “Reject DeVos” (Jan. 26 Letters to the Editor): It was apparent the letter writer is interested in class warfare and likes to pigeon hole folks. If we agree with his premise that public education is strong – and given how the writer loved taking on the prep/private school boys when he was in school – then why be afraid of a little competition in our educational system? Bring it on.
Tom Dondlinger, Wichita
No library savings
I went to the Wichita Central Library recently and checked out five books. Nothing unusual with that. I routinely do this once or twice every month.
When I was handed my check-out receipt, imagine my surprise when the staff worker told me, “You’ve saved $867.98 since October.” Excuse me?
He then explained that the library had a software update last September, and this “savings” statement is indicated at the bottom of the return date receipt. The problem with this is significant.
First of all, the library is a public community entity. It is part of local government and is taxpayer supported. I did not know that this public community library was in competition with our local bookstores.
Also, when you check out a library book, you are borrowing the book. When you buy a book, you get to keep the book. There is no dollars “saved” when you check out a library book. This is deliberately misleading.
We want to encourage people to read. We also want to encourage the success of our national and local bookstores here in Wichita.
Where do these figures come from? How do I know these are even accurate comparisons? Why do they feel the need to have this on the receipt?
I can assure you I do not spend $867.98 every quarter in books. There is no savings.
Becky Miller, Wichita
