Letters on alternative facts, exotic pets, school funding, climate change, ACA

Who knew about ‘alternative facts’?
The recent presidential election and subsequent inauguration of President Trump have provided me with the opportunity to expand my horizons and open my mind in ways I never imagined were possible. As a result, I have come to realize that for many years I have been terribly closed-minded.
For whatever reason, I have falsely believed that “facts” consist of truthful statements that are based upon tangible evidence. Now, all of a sudden, I’m forced to face my own humiliation at not realizing the existence of “alternative facts.”
All this time I’ve believed, in blissful ignorance, that the truth is an absolute. Now I know that I can straight up lie my butt off and if someone calls me on it, all I have to do is tell them I have my own “alternative facts.”
Of course, most rational people will not hesitate to inform me that a lie is a lie, regardless of what you call it. But now that our new president and his administration have set precedent for denial of the truth and promotion of “alternative facts,” we should all feel free to make up whatever “alternative facts” we want in order to stroke our fragile little egos.
So remember; we don’t need no stinking facts. Just shut up and don’t question what you’re told. Lies are the new truths. It’s really quite freeing, once you give in.
Chris Rains, Wichita
Intentional ignorance
In the present that we live in, we must guard against false data, as well as our own tendency to have biases and prejudices distort honest truths when they are presented to us.
This means to reflect on how we evaluate sources of information and be aware that we are all, to some degree, ignorant. It is important that we do not decimate falsehoods, and to support and create stories without evidence to support them.
It is a great misfortune that President Trump doesn’t exercise this caution. Destructive actions can come out of ignorance, and just one case in point is Trump’s refusal to believe information about Russian hacking presented to him by our own intelligence community.
A major concern is Trump’s potential to be so focused on a narrative in which he is an all-knowing superior being, and yet demonstrating a willingness to be seduced by Vladimir Putin, a man who has been responsible for murdering thousands. Continued intentional ignorance, and his baiting of China, could drag us all into disastrous difficulties.
We must inform Trump that we wish to be governed more diligently. If we don’t, Trump stands to be the change agent shaking up our lives in ways we can’t imagine and from which we may never recover.
Charles A Gaynor, Bel Aire
No exotic pets
After reading about a monkey dying on the Wichita State University campus and a python in a house on fire, I am wondering if laws and ordinances should be reviewed and updated on whether these animals should be allowed as pets.
These are not animals that were ever intended to be domesticated and have a history of being bought and sold illegally. While we have license and vaccination requirements for dogs, is there anything similar for exotic animals? Also, there could be a danger to police and fire personnel should they have to respond to a residence with such a pet.
Our lawmakers need to revisit these laws and help me see why such pets should be allowed.
If you need companionship, there are plenty of dogs to be rescued.
Steve Ansel, Andover
Fund schools
As a sophomore at Goddard High School, I am concerned with the funding of education in public schools. It is imperative for us to keep up with other states’ funding of schools to keep Kansas competitive.
I am aspiring to go into the engineering program. Recently, our stress analyzer broke, which delayed the completion of a project. Fortunately, we have enough money to fix this. But at the end of the school year, we’re scraping the barrel for money to cover lights, salaries and the extra-curricular activities.
While the school officials are doing the best they can, I want to have the best advantages so I can select a good college.
The college I am interested in is selective in the engineering field. My school’s engineering program is being funded, but I find parts of our school needing money. Schools in Kansas need continued funding so that all students have the best opportunities after high school.
Andrew Barrett, Wichita
Who will lead?
We need congressional representatives to stop denying and start leading. Climate change is a problem. Who will lead on climate change?
Rex Tillerson, the CEO of Exxon-Mobil and President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, declared support for a carbon fee in 2009, and repeated it on Oct. 16, 2016. “Replacing the hodge-podge of current, largely ineffective regulations with a revenue-neutral carbon tax would ensure a uniform and predictable cost of carbon across the economy,” he said. “It would allow market forces to drive solutions.”
As reported by Reuters, Rick Perry, Trump’s pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing that global warming is real. “I believe the climate is changing,” he said. “I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is also caused by man-made activity.”
So the question I put to our Kansas congressional representatives is this: Which one of you is willing to stand up and take responsibility? Who has the courage to take the lead on this issue?
Is Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., too old to care? Is Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., indecisive or in denial?
We can’t wait for the swamp creatures in Washington, D.C., to grow spines. We need leaders.
Robert DuTeau, Wichita
ACA helps me
All I can do is speak for my own family. My wife and I are both 63 and have both had cancer. Without our subsidy from the Affordable Care Act, we could not afford the insurance we currently have – assuming any company would insure us at all.
Ron Schauf, Wichita
