Letters on having a dialogue, Madonna, Trump oath, Congress

Need to begin a conversation
I did not support Donald Trump for president, but I want to reach out to those who did. I want to understand their concerns and help to address them.
I do not want to call others names or in any way diminish their right to express themselves. I want to hear more from them that is not just a diatribe against those of us called “whining liberals.”
As a Democrat, I have lived comfortably through many Republican administrations, but I have never been afraid of a president until now. I do have a list of non-negotiables:
▪ I will not tolerate having anyone in this country being ridiculed because of race, national origin, religion or sexual orientation. If I see this occurring, I will move to intervene, with the police if necessary.
▪ I will not support an increase of taxes on the poor and middle class while the wealthy get more and more tax breaks without producing more jobs with decent wages.
▪ Health care and a free education should be viewed as the rights of all people in this country, not just those who can afford it.
Let’s talk.
Marcia Allen, Wichita
Double standard
Recently, the aging pop star Madonna publicly stated that she had felt like blowing up the White House. She is not the first well-known celebrity to make very violent statements against our new president and our government.
Enough. Shut up. That includes members of the broadcast news networks, some of whom have all but likened President Trump to the anti-Christ.
People of fame and notoriety always seem to get a pass. If I or any other non-famous ordinary person had made the same statement as Madonna, we likely would have been investigated by the Secret Service – perhaps even picked up and interrogated.
One’s fame, or former fame, should not give them a free ride. This nation’s preoccupation with fame is a real pity and reveals how little we value the truly important things in life.
Aging former pop stars and today’s vulgar artists need to shut up and quit trying to incite violence against others and our government. They’ve done enough damage already.
I urge our federal authorities not to allow fame to keep them from treating these people the same as the rest of us.
Douglas Simpson, Wichita
Something wicked
As to what will transpire in our floundering country with last week’s inauguration of President Trump, I offer two quotes by the bard, William Shakespeare. From “Macbeth”: “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” And equally appropriate from “Henry VI”: “For a kingdom any oath may be broken.”
Les Taylor, Wichita
Don’t represent us
The people voted for our congressional members to represent our nation and ourselves. Most of them represent themselves first, their party second and say to heck with those of us who gave them their jobs.
Elmer Pinkerton, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments