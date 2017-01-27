Letters on state spending, Trump nepotism, Planned Parenthood, radon, robots

State not fulfilling its obligations
Steve Feilmeier, chief financial officer of Koch Industries, said recently that the Legislature needs to fix its spending problem (Jan. 18 Eagle). Apparently, he’s reading different news stories than I am.
Because of the business tax exemptions already in place, the Legislature has not been able to fulfill its obligations to provide the most essential services to the most vulnerable citizens of our state.
Has Feilmeier read about our public schools, where classes are overcrowded and the school day has been lengthened? Teachers have no time to prepare for the next day because they must get home to take care of their families. Has he read about the cuts in our services for those who suffer from disabilities, both mental and physical? Does he know that, because of those cuts, our state government is now robbing the coffers of our highway fund so that our roads and bridges will not be maintained and remain safe to travel on?
I’m all for the free market, but not at the expense of the basic needs of our state. There are services that our government – via our taxes – has a responsibility to deliver. Filling potholes cannot be accomplished through the free market.
It is everyone’s duty – including those few who are currently enjoying the benefits of the free market – to see that those needs are met.
Ann Fetters, Wichita
Clear nepotism
After reading “Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role” (Jan. 10 Eagle), I know exactly on which side of the issue I stand: President Trump appointing Jared Kushner as his senior adviser is clear nepotism. The law passed in 1967 should be upheld in this circumstance.
As a taxpaying, law-abiding American citizen, I do not like to see our elected officials appointing their own family members to serve in the government that they oversee. That’s especially the case when the person has such deep ties in the private sector and when that person has no experience in government.
However, this kind of appointment was characteristic of the Trump transition of power. He has shown that he is not “draining the swamp.” He is doing just the opposite. He has shown a pattern of appointing people to Cabinet positions who seem to undermine the very agencies they are appointed to run.
The question of whether or not Trump, himself, is corrupt can be challenged by either side. However, the Cabinet that Trump has sculpted simply reeks of corruption, even if it is not coming directly from him.
My fear is that those in his Cabinet will take full advantage of their new power for personal gain.
Mitchell C. Arias-Elmore, Derby
No more sex
Women of America unite. If Congress defunds Planned Parenthood, our new mantra will be: No Planned Parenthood equals no sex.
Betty G. Blundon, Wichita
Beware of radon
With the inauguration and other important political gatherings now over, including the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., January is returning to its usual mundane routine. But it’s not really mundane to our family, because during this Radon Action Month, our attention turns to radon gas, which took our daughter Beth.
Perhaps you have seen the reminders of how deadly it can be when radon collects in the basement, but you’ve concluded that it probably won’t happen to you. Or maybe you talked about it but took no action. Getting a kit from a K-State extension office would be a winning move to protect your family and a great example of how to safeguard others in the neighborhood.
We may not be able to eradicate radon from the world, but testing is the first step toward making America safer. And if you need a pump, like we have, to remove that lethal gas, remember that you are also providing good American jobs and helping to make Kansas great again.
Don Anderson, Winfield
Your robot future
Thank you for calling Robot Technology. Your call is important to us.
To speak to Secretary Robot, press one; Maintenance Robot, press two; Production Robot, press three; Engineer Robot, press four; CFO Robot, press five; CEO Robot, press six.
If you are calling to complain about robots taking human jobs, please leave your 10-digit phone number at the tone, and we will get back to you.
Roger Atherton, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments