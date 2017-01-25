Letters on Trump protests, loose cannon, crybaby

Need to pray but also raise voices
President Trump has promised major changes in America. As Americans, we must stop questioning the legitimacy of his presidency and start speaking up on the issues and policies the new administration plans to set in place.
We need to give the new president a fair hearing. But we need to listen with a prophetic ear.
Religious institutions and people of faith have a responsibility to serve as the conscience of society and speak out on social and moral issues. Of course, we do not all agree on these issues. But that does not absolve us of exploring our traditions and finding our own prophetic voice there.
It is our obligation not only to pray for our government but also to raise our voices in protest when necessary.
The issues are before us. It is now time for us to pray to God with our conscience and our beliefs.
Nissim Wernick, Wichita
Rabbi, Shaarei Tikvah Synagogue
We rise together
The Bible teaches that Christians will be known by their love. The former Episcopal dean of the National Cathedral made it known that he opposed the cathedral hosting the inaugural prayer service. How disheartening that one who claims the name of Christ would be so petty and political at a time like this.
The denomination is not the issue, but the attitude of intolerance and unforgiveness – which is not Christ-like.
Isn’t this the right time to call upon God to give us the wisdom and grace to work together for all Americans? Judgmental and mean-spirited attitudes of spiritual leaders is not supportive of those goals.
We need more spiritual leaders like Martin Luther King III. After meeting with President-elect Trump, he refused to be anything but graciously hopeful and encouraging, despite the baiting of strident reporters.
Our new president – and we all – must address our societal challenges, to the end that all Americans are lifted together.
Nancy Crabtree, Wichita
Need to convince
I was deeply troubled that the first opportunity President Trump’s press secretary had to address the public was squandered on a topic as trivial as the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. There are big inaugurations and small inaugurations, but here is my question: Who cares?
The laid-off factory worker who has been jobless for months does not care. The single mother who fears she will be losing her health insurance does not care. The veteran who is in dire need of services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not care.
Trump held himself up as the champion of the forgotten man and woman. He said time after time that he would work for the citizens of this country who want good-paying jobs, fairer trade deals, safer neighborhoods, and better care for our veterans.
He needs to convince me that he has the intellect to surround himself with astute individuals, and that he is prepared to listen to them. He needs to convince me that he has the judgment to filter out the pettiness of politics and focus on what is important. He needs to convince me that he has the maturity that is required to be the leader of this great nation.
Amy Taylor, Wichita
Loose cannon
Having watched the inauguration speech of President Trump on TV, I think the best description of him is “a loose cannon” – one more likely to wreck the ship than to save it.
William L. Hayes, Wichita
Here to stay
If President Trump is man enough to brag about his manhood during a televised debate, he should be man enough to handle criticism and stop being a crybaby. Presidents are always criticized; that comes with the job.
If he is constantly going to complain about the “dishonest media,” he is never going to get anything done.
Trump thinks that because he is president, he can intimidate his critics and silence the media. Thank God we don’t live under a dictatorship and have freedom of the press.
Trump might was well get used to it. The media are here to stay, and there is nothing he can do about it.
Sondra Luke, Wichita
