Letters on DeVos, Trump protesters, GOP health care, LLC exemption

DeVos not right person for education secretary
During her confirmation hearing for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos demonstrated a shocking lack of knowledge of all things educational. For me, a parent of two children with autism, the most hair-raising moments occurred when she was questioned about the rights of children with disabilities.
When asked about the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, DeVos seemed to draw a blank. This was not a trick question about an obscure statute. A hallmark of special education law, IDEA has been around since the mid-1970s. Even after being reminded that it was a federal civil rights law, DeVos still declined to express support for IDEA.
There are about 1.2 million children with autism in the United States. One would have to multiply this many times to get the total number of disabled children. Given the right tools – including education – many will grow to live independently, hold jobs and contribute to their communities. Without this support, however, many will not do those things. Instead, they will live at home or in sheltered workshops and rely on public support for their livelihoods.
It is obvious that DeVos doesn’t get this. She is not the right person to hold the very important job of education secretary.
Teresa Day, Wichita
Need to move on
There were meetings held around the country last Sunday to protest the election and the inauguration of Donald Trump. Many were initiated and sponsored by MoveOn.org, a radical political organization that has received support from left-wing billionaire George Soros.
Too bad the folks associated with MoveOn don’t do just that – move on – instead of protesting, demanding election recounts, attempting to influence the presidential electors, and blaming either FBI Director James Comey, the Russians or the Electoral College for Hillary Clinton’s self-inflicted defeat.
All of this is obviously intended to demean the president-elect and to undermine and delegitimize the authority of a man who was legitimately elected by those whom Clinton arrogantly labeled “deplorables.”
I have no problem with protesting unjust and unfair government activities and policies. What I am objecting to is the notion that Trump is not our legally elected president, and, therefore, it is fair game to undermine his authority even before he assumes office.
Although I was among those who were unhappy with Trump’s nomination, I am greatly relieved that the eight years of President Obama’s big spending, stifling government regulations, over-reaching presidential directives, and disastrous and feckless policies in foreign affairs are finally coming to an end.
So, please, give Trump and his Cabinet a fair chance to prove themselves worthy of their offices. It is unfair to prejudge and relentlessly attack them before they have been installed into office.
Roland Mueller, Winfield
The Ryan plan
I was struck by the Paul Ryan who appeared at a recent TV town hall meeting.
The House speaker’s first question was from a man recovering from cancer, who said he wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the Affordable Care Act, because he’d had no insurance prior to his illness. Ryan voiced his gratitude that the man’s life had been saved and emphasized that others suffering from these circumstances would also receive care under his proposed plan.
Another speaker, whose child stood beside her, had also been uninsured when she contracted cancer. She, too, received treatment under Obamacare. But she worried that a re-occurrence could mean she wouldn’t be around for her child. Ryan’s face was filled with empathy, and he said he saw the love she had for her little girl. He assured her she would be covered under his proposed plan.
But what Ryan didn’t tell them is the truth. Under his plan, many of those with preexisting conditions would not actually be covered under the act but would be placed in a health care pool. Neither did Ryan disclose that congressional Republicans have no interest in paying for these “health insurance ghettos,” as they’re called by political wonks.
Mary Erickson, Wichita
Link taxes to jobs
If Gov. Sam Brownback desires to keep the tax exemption on pass-through income for more than 300,000 business owners, I have a simple plan that would be a win/win for all. If you have 100 employees and hired 100 new employees, you get the full tax exemption. If you only hired 50 employees, you get a 50 percent exemption; 25 employees hired, a 25 percent exemption; and no new hires, you get no tax exemption. Make this a measurable plan and give tax breaks only after they are earned.
John Dombo, Derby
Callison’s tenacity
I’m intrigued by Keith Callison’s tenacity and dedication to his new life in Wichita (“Ice can’t stop homeless man from biking to work,” Jan. 15 Eagle). I’m thankful for people such as Ruth Holliday of the Bicycle Pedaler Shop, teachers at the Wichita Area Technical College, workers at Goodwill and staff at the Union Rescue Mission who are helping Callison accomplish his American Dream.
I love the updated articles in the paper. Keep us posted on his successes.
Jeanne-Marie Neuroth, Wichita
