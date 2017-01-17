Letter on political drift, AFP advice, dabbing, unclaimed bodies

Beware of the political drift
President-elect Donald Trump’s thinking and attitude concern me. And the fact that so many people voted for him concerns me even more.
I googled characteristics of dictators and oligarchs, and here is a sampling of what came up:
Fear/hate is used to motivate people. They often manufacture a threat in order to gain control, and portray themselves as the people’s only salvation. Certain groups of people may be targeted as threats. There is a focus on nationalism and obsession with national security. They emphasize law and order and often promote laws that discriminate. They are skillful at persuading the masses to believe their sometimes irrational agendas, and they do their best to maintain power by controlling the flow of information.
They have huge egos and little tolerance for opponents. They portray themselves as leading against corrupt and ineffective politicians. Smear campaigns are used against political opponents. They may align themselves with supporting ideologies or religions. They support education for needed jobs, and for supporting ideology, but disregard research, education and scholarship that do not support their views.
Corporations and the rich “go to the front of the bus,” while the workers and the poor have to take a back seat. Does this sound familiar?
Beware the political drift. I hope it is not a plunge.
Jim Laney, Wichita
Spare the advice
The Kansas state director of Americans for Prosperity should refrain from offering financial or medical advice to the citizens of Kansas (“Medicaid expansion harms state,” Jan. 12 Opinion). AFP’s undying support for Gov. Sam Brownback’s complete and utterly disastrous tax policy is a perfect example of its incompetence.
I hate to burst its bubble, but bankruptcy is not the envy of the world. In regard to Medical expansion, 31 states and the District of Columbia are expanding Medicaid to date. It would appear that the majority of states actually intend to offer insurance to the most vulnerable among us, instead of gas-bagging about how hard it would be.
Rod Phares, Wichita
Wrong time to dab
When the son of U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, decided to do the “dab” during a photo for a congressional swearing-in ceremony, I was not surprised. Today’s adolescent generation does not consider when it is appropriate to do certain actions.
This kid is a senior in high school – almost a legal adult about to go off to college –and he decided to dab in the middle of an official photo. This was not his Instagram profile. There is a time and a place for everything, and that was not it.
It reminded me of when President Obama took part in a selfie with others at a memorial service honoring South African leader Nelson Mandela. It made our president seem comedic and disrespectful.
We need to learn that our actions reflect who we are as a person. Taking a picture or dabbing can be fine, but it needs be at the appropriate time.
Raley Mantz, Derby
Sad end of life
A recent article vividly described what might happen to those whose bodies go unclaimed after their passing (Jan. 1 Eagle). The article gave insight that was previously unknown to many, including myself.
It was heartbreaking to learn about the journey of those whose bodies are left behind. The worst part was that there is no choice about whether to be cremated.
The article explained that until 2010, unclaimed bodies were buried at one of three cemeteries in town. Due to recent budget cuts, those who are unclaimed are now being cremated as an alternative. It costs more for a burial, and the state discontinued giving a $550 burial benefit for clients of the Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation services.
Though this cut might be necessary for the state, the county had to cover the costs. It’s also tragic to see how the numbers of unclaimed persons have increased since this adjustment. People deserve for their last wishes to be granted.
Sarah Onken, Derby
