Letters on younger generation, Putin, Trump, underdogs

Younger people needs same drive
A man rode his bike 1,400 miles from California to Kansas to make a better life for himself (Jan. 2 Eagle). Keith Callison came with nothing but his bike, and two stuffed animals. With help, he found a place to live and a reliable place to eat meals. Then he found work around Wichita and started attending the Wichita Area Technical College so he could learn how to build airplanes.
Can I just say that it is very difficult to find people in our younger generations with the same attitude, determination and perseverance that Callison has? Many of them expect money, jobs, a good education and any item they want handed to them.
In my high school, I see a smaller group of students who work constantly and are always going above and beyond in the classroom and their extracurricular activities. Sadly, the majority seem to be doing the bare minimum.
I wish I could see a change in the attitudes and work ethic of teenagers and children. If each one of us was one bit as determined as Callison, there would be no reason for any of us to fail.
Kya Crocker, Derby
Fine with Putin?
What an outcry there would be if President Obama were best buds with a man who was once a KGB agent and who is now the dictatorial leader of a foreign power. Further, what if agents of that foreign power were sent to America as spies under the guise of being diplomats? Some Americans would have called for Obama’s arrest as a traitor.
Yet some Americans think that America’s president-elect – who is pals not only with Russian President Vladimir Putin but also says he admires WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange – is just fine because he’s going to “make America great.”
I don’t trust our president-elect to make us great or keep us safe, given that he’s playing footsies with a dictator of a country that has always been America’s major threat.
What’s to keep the Russians from hacking into Republicans’ private e-mails or the computers that keep our power grid stable?
Our president-elect thinks Putin is smart. Putin is smart enough to pull the wool over the eyes of the man who will soon be America’s leader, a scary proposition.
Diane Wahto, Wichita
Definition of crass
A recent Opinion Line contributor seemed confused about crass and class. The definition of “crass” is a man bragging about the size of his private parts, making fun of the disabled, criticizing a faith that he doesn’t like or understand, trash talking American veterans, finding fault with an entire ethnic group, making crude comments about his own daughter and describing how easy it is to sexually assault the opposite sex.
Valerie Ellington, Wichita
Bet on underdog
The Chicago Cubs won the World Series, Donald Trump trounced Hillary Clinton, and Clemson University rolled the Tide. Man, I’m betting a house payment that the Cleveland Browns will win the Super Bowl.
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
