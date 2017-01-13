Opinion Line (Jan. 13)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Regarding concerns about Century II: Carnegie Hall in New York City was built in 1891, and Radio City Music Hall was built in 1932. But here in Wichita we just continue to tear down our physical, historical and cultural bones.
If the Electoral College did not exist, the votes of Republicans in California and Democrats in Kansas would count just like they do in battleground states. Maybe then some of the far-left and far-right policies in non-contested states would be softened.
We will get rid of the B.O. once the swamp is drained.
Columnist Cal Thomas accused President Obama of aiding aided Israel’s enemies. I have a low regard for Obama, but Israel has done far more to “aid and encourage” enemies by its stupid policies for decades before Obama came along.
Would the United States yield territory to anyone who refused to acknowledge its right to exist? Why should Israel? Israel’s neighbors consistently prove they don’t want peace, only Israel gone.
Looks like the trigger-happy mentality of law enforcement officers has now spread to game wardens.
How long will Republicans continue the ridiculous lie that they are the friend of the American farmer? Family farms, as well as their communities, have been fading away for 75 years.
I noticed all the stores closings and the massive layoffs. How is Obama’s great economy working out for you?
One thing for sure, Donald Trump is already making Obama great again.
After Trump takes the oath of office, can he be charged with treason?
It sure would be nice if restaurants would serve the amount of one meal for the price of one meal instead of serving the amount of two meals for the price of two meals. It is no wonder why the American people are so overweight.
For some free entertainment, I sat in my car in a parking lot on a cold day last week and watched poorly and improperly dressed brainless wonders run from their vehicles to the inside of buildings.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments