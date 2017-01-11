Letters on Israel, gun deaths, Electoral College, prayer service

Break from past on support of Israel?
Columnist Cal Thomas outdid himself in accusing President Obama of perpetrating an act of treason against Israel (“Obama has aided Israel’s enemies,” Jan. 4 Opinion). He was referring to the recent U.S. abstention from voting on U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which, among other things, condemns the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Security Council was following decades of votes, based on the fourth Geneva Convention, condemning the settlement movement that started after the 1967 war. Resolution 2334 passed 14-0.
Thomas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and many pro-Israel groups have stated that the abstention by the U.S. was “an unprecedented and deeply disturbing break from the past.” However, since 1967, successive administrations allowed passage of 71 resolutions that Israel objected to. Obama’s abstention brings the total to 72.
The champions for allowing anti-Israel resolutions, according to Americans for Peace Now, are Presidents Ronald Reagan, 21, Richard Nixon, 15, and Jimmy Carter, 14. The undisputed champion for fewest anti-Israel resolutions allowed through is Obama, who had zero until the Resolution 2334 abstention.
Under Obama, the United States also has – unfortunately, in my opinion – supported Israel’s status as a major military power with a $38 billion, 10-year military aid package; the Iron Dome missile defense system; the backing of three massacres in Gaza; and the continuation of an unprecedented $4 billion annual aid package.
Was Thomas just practicing poor and biased journalism or blatant fake news?
Michael Poage, Wichita
Self-inflicted terrorism
Sigh. Another mass shooting in America, this time in Fort Lauderdale. Scary, right?
Say a prayer for the victims’ loved ones, maybe. Soak in the gory details now, but we’ll forget it next week.
In American cities, as in biblical Ramah, there is all around us “lamentation and bitter weeping, Rachel weeping for her children; she refuses to be comforted, because they are no more” (Matthew 2:18).
Why can so many of us not hear? Are we inured to this senseless loss of life? What an affront to our Creator.
Don’t you see? This is our unique American brand of self-inflicted terrorism, facilitated by a culture of gun worship, and heavily funded by the National Rifle Association and affiliates, to the tune of $6 million in lobbying the past two years and $1.2 million in 2016 campaign contributions.
The Second Amendment has been sanctified, arming citizens like military with no accountability, when its purpose, ostensibly, was to prevent a standing army. (That’s a laugh, given our $597 billion annual defense budget.)
There are more than 300 million guns in America, and more than 33,000 gun deaths annually in our America. Guns make us safer? What a lie.
Death, fear and immeasurable sorrow are the costs for this “freedom.”
K. Koch, Wichita
Stand for love
How many e-mails did you receive during the presidential campaign urging you to be for or against a candidate or his/her agenda? Are you ready for a new direction?
This is an invitation to all, whether Democrat or Republican, whatever our religious beliefs, regardless of the color of our skin, whether citizens of the United States or not. Everyone is invited to a half-hour of silent prayer from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. We would pray for our president, our Congress, and for all of us whether we live in fear or in hope.
Stand for love and help heal our country by witnessing for love and peace. Visit circlecitywithlove.com to get a more detailed explanation and to register for prayers in your particular city.
In Matthew 18:19 we read, “If two of you agree on earth about anything for which they are to pray, it shall be granted to them by my heavenly Father.”
Sister Dorothy LeBlanc, Wichita
End Electoral College
I have seen a few letters to editor recently about the benefits of the Electoral College. But the reality is that it is undemocratic.
It has allowed the Republican Party to use a few conservative states with small populations to manipulate the system – which is enabling another president to take office with less than a majority of the vote.
This is undemocratic. We can’t claim to be exercising democratic rights with a rigged system that overrides the majority’s vote.
The original reason for the Electoral College is that our founders thought we were not smart enough to directly elect a president. So the electorates are actually making the decision.
In Kansas, the vote is winner take all. The only votes that count are those of the Republicans. That isn’t fair. I’d like my vote to actually count.
We hear the argument that the coastal state would get all the attention and middle of the country would be ignored. That just isn’t true. In close elections, small Midwestern states would be needed for a candidate to win.
It’s time to get rid of the Electoral College. We deserve better. Our votes need to count.
Steve Otto, Maize
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments